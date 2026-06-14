KSCA and Coastal Kings Mangaluru Launch Team Anthem and Jersey for Upcoming Maharaja Trophy

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Coastal Kings Mangaluru (CKM) unveiled the team’s official anthem and jersey for the upcoming Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at a launch ceremony held at Hotel Taj Vivanta, State Bank, on June 14.

The tournament is set to bring together talented cricketers from across Karnataka, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and compete at the state level. The captain and vice-captain of Coastal Kings Mangaluru were also announced during the event.

Bringing together some of Karnataka’s finest cricketing talent on a single platform, the Maharaja Trophy continues to serve as a premier stage for emerging cricketers. The tournament will commence on June 26 in Mysuru and conclude with the grand finale on July 12 in Bengaluru, announced B.N. Madhukar, Treasurer of KSCA.

Madhukar further stated that the tournament will be supported by broadcasting partner Sony Sports, radio partner 92.7 Big FM, and ticketing partner District by Zomato, ensuring extensive reach among cricket enthusiasts. The opening ceremony will feature a special performance by renowned playback singer Vijay Prakash. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar will inaugurate the tournament along with former BCCI President and cricketer Roger Binny.

Speaking at the event, KSCA Managing Committee Member Avinash Vaidya said, “This is a very important occasion for this region. The kind of talent available in Mangaluru is immense.” He thanked CKM owner Vinod Naidu for acquiring the franchise and becoming part of the prestigious Maharaja Trophy.

Vaidya said it has always been KSCA’s vision to promote cricket in the region and ensure that local talent is identified and nurtured. “We are working towards developing infrastructure here so that it can benefit many boys and girls from this region who aspire to represent the state. I also believe that Mangaluru has one of the strongest teams in the tournament, led by players like Karun and Shreyas,” he added.

He also spoke about several changes in the playing conditions that will be introduced in this edition of the Maharaja Trophy.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Srikanth Rai, Chairman of the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s Mangaluru Zone, said, “As Chairman of the Mangaluru Zone, I can confidently say that the involvement of the community in cricket here is exceptional. We have highly talented individuals and a strong sporting culture. Athletics and fitness have always been an integral part of our sporting tradition.”

He welcomed the association with Coastal Kings Mangaluru, the region’s new franchise, and expressed hope for greater collaboration in promoting cricket in the Mangaluru Zone.

Dr. Rai further stated that school cricket would become a major focus in the Mangaluru Zone in the coming years, with Coastal Kings expected to play a significant role in its development. “School cricket has always been the foundation of KSCA’s talent development programme, and we are committed to strengthening it because that is where the next generation of cricketers will emerge from,” he said.

CKM owner Vinod Naidu said, “I would like to thank KSCA for giving us the opportunity to become the new franchise representing this beautiful city of Mangaluru. We are not just representing Mangaluru; we are representing the entire coastal region of Karnataka, which is why we are called Coastal Kings Mangaluru.

“Our vision is to promote grassroots cricket in this region. The team has worked tirelessly to bring us to this stage. We are delighted to have our star players with us today. Coastal Kings Mangaluru is not just a team for the Maharaja Trophy; we intend to stay connected with grassroots-level cricketers and contribute to the growth of cricket in the region. This is your team, and together, let’s aim to win this trophy,” he added.

Kannada film actor Roopesh Shetty also addressed the gathering and wished the organisers success for the tournament.

During the event, Karun Nair and Shreyas Gopal were officially announced as the captain and vice-captain of Coastal Kings Mangaluru, respectively. The dignitaries, along with the team members, later unveiled the team’s official jersey and anthem.

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 promises to be much more than just a cricket tournament, offering fans the opportunity to witness some of the finest domestic cricketing talent in the country.

Among the dignitaries present were B.N. Madhukar (Treasurer, KSCA), Avinash Vaidya (Managing Committee Member, KSCA), Dr. Srikanth Rai (Chairman, KSCA Mangaluru Zone), Vinod Naidu (Owner, Coastal Kings Mangaluru), and Roopesh Shetty (Brand Ambassador and 12th Man of CKM).