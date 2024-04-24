BSK holds Family Sports Meet 2024 in Kuwait

Kuwait: Billava Sangha Kuwait Family Sports Meet was held on Friday, 19th April 2024 at Fintas Park, Kuwait with Billavas getting together in large numbers. The weather was pleasant and gave an extra boost to the enthusiasm of the members who participated in the games.

The function commenced with Guru Shloka and Yoga performance by the BSK members, choreographed by Ms Kavya Prashanth. Lighting the Torch was done by Sports Secretary Mr Anish Kotian in the presence of Honorary Adviser Mr Chitrek Bangera, Vice-President Mr Suresh Kunder, General Secretary Mr Prashanth Poojary, and all BSK members.

Vice-President Suresh Kunder in his welcome speech conveyed his best wishes to all the participants & explained to the members about welfare schemes that BSK has implemented this year for the members. Sports Secretary Mr Anish Kotian in his speech welcomed all the members and urged them to actively participate in the sports event.

The picnic had fun elements for every age group. The tiny tots 2 – 4 Years age group, enjoyed their game of Lucky Court and Walking on the Track, while the bigger children 4 – 8 Years age group, played Crawling inside the Cardboard and Count & Fill, 8 – 12 years children played Ballon Walk and Ringa Ringa Race, while 12 and teenager played Crawling on the Board and Single Wicket. The Children’s Group played Tug of War.

Ladies participated in Stick Balance and Save Your Balloon. Ladies Group participated in Throw Ball and Tug of War.

Gents participated in the Shot Put and Head spin race. The Gents Group played Volleyball and Tug of War.

The couples played and enjoyed the water balloon throw game and Tyre Bandi. Spot Questions were asked and the crowd responded wisely. The crowd tried their luck in the game of Housie-Housie.

The event was beautifully Hosted by Mahesh Poojary Polali.

Games and the winners list as below:

The committee briefed the gathering about BSK’s participation in the Scholarship program in coordination with Guru Charitable Trust, and its intention to continue and urged everyone to contribute to the noble cause.

Mr Wilson and the BSK Media team beautifully captured the photography & Videography.

Mr Hussain Bawa, Manager of M/s Sangeetha Restaurant arranged the tasty lunch.

The unity of the committee members and the active participation of the BSK members eventually led to the success of the family picnic. Yet another memorable event was concluded on a very happy note with prize distributions to the winners.

BSK Management would like to thank Sports Secretary Mr. Anish Kotian & his team, all the sponsors, supporters, and the wholehearted support of all the committee members, who toiled day and night to make the event successful.



