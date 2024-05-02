BSP announces six more candidates in UP



Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced six more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has declared Saurabh Mishra as its candidate for the Gonda Lok Sabha seat and Mohd Nadeem Misra from the Dumariaganj seat.

In, the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat, the BSP candidate will be Narendra Pandey while in Sant Kabir Nagar, Nadeem Ashraf will contest on party symbol.

The BSP has fielded Shiv Kumar Dohre from the Barabanki Lok Sabha seat and Mashoor Ahmad from Azamgarh.

So far the BSP has announced around 50 candidates in Uttar Pradesh. The party, however, has changed candidates in over a dozen seats in the state.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, is voting in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two have been completed and the third phase is on May 7.