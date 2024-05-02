Hena Shahab targets RJD leaders for ignoring Shahabuddin family



Patna: Hena Shahab, the wife of late Siwan MP Mohammad Shahabuddin and an Independent candidate from Siwan Lok Sabha seat, criticised the RJD for ignoring his family, saying that if the party leaders could not respect her, then how would they respect anyone else?

Her statement came as her family and supporters organised a prayer meeting to pay tribute to Shahabuddin on his death anniversary on Wednesday.

Responding to RJD leaders using photographs of Shahabuddin in the election campaign, Hena Shahab said: “My husband is visible only in the photograph. No one came here to pay tribute to him. RJD has ignored the Shahabuddin family. Now, only time will tell how much impact this will have on the elections. When Shahabuddin was alive, he was the most trusted person for (party chief) Lalu Prasad Yadav.”

About her candidature, she said: “I want to win the election and to connect Shahabuddin’s thinking and his ambition for the development of Siwan. I don’t want my people to stay in hot weather and hence, I silently filed the nomination on Tuesday.”

She also worshipped Lord Ganesha at a temple and was donned a “Mata Ki Chunari” before the nomination