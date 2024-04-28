BSP’s Akash Anand booked for hate speech against BJP



Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party’s national coordinator Akash Anand has been booked for a hate speech in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, police said on Sunday.

Senior police officials confirmed that a case against the BSP leader has been registered. The organisers of the rally where Akash Anand, the nephew of party chief Mayawati, gave the speech, have also been booked.

Meanwhile, the BJP, on Sunday, slammed the BSP for turning into the newest nursery of nepotism.

BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi, while referring to a speech given by Akash Anand, said that the party leaders were issuing such statements to remain in the headlines.

“However, the comments made by these leaders regarding the BJP will cost them dear. They will have to pay the price to the Election Commission as well as in the people’s court,” he said.

Addressing a rally in Sitapur, Akash Anand termed the BJP government “a government of terrorists”.

He said that a government that cannot provide security to women, employment for the youth, and enslaves senior citizens by doling out free ration is a government run by terrorists. “Such a government is run by the Taliban. The BJP government is not a government of bulldozers but it is a government of terrorists. They are enslaving you,” he said.

Anand further said that if the EC felt that he should not have called them Taliban, then he would request the EC to come and see the ground realities itself.