‘Build bridges, not walls’ – Bishop Rev Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo

Udupi: Udupi Catholic Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo emphasized the importance of building bridges in today’s world.

He was speaking in an interaction with members of the Samanvya Sarvadharma Sauhardha Committee at St Anne’s Church Auditorium, Thottam here during his pastoral visit on Sunday, February 26.

There is a need for all religions to realize the truth and join for the formation of a new society, when we all live as children of the same mother, our actions will show that India is a garden of peace for all races. When there are flowers of different colors in a garden, its beauty increases, similarly when we live in a society with people of different religions, it will not be difficult for all of us to live as brothers and sisters,” he added.

Sarvadharma Souharda Samiti president, Ramesh Tingalaya in his introductory speech said, “Only four to five months have passed since the beginning of the committee, and in this time, it has been able to come closer to people of all classes through various popular programs. Good programmes like blood donation have already been done and the committee will organize more programs so that people of all religions can live in harmony with each other in Thottam.”

Fr Denis D’Sa, parish priest of Thottam Church said, “The coordination interfaith harmony committee is working to maintain harmony among us and various plans will be made for this in the coming days.”

An interfaith dialogue program was also held on the occasion. Sharath Shetty, Ramappa Salian, Ganesh Nergi, and Shankar shared their views on how the committee can be led in the future.

Rev Edwin Joseph of Malpe Ebenezer Church, Sr Prescilla, superior of Thottam St Anne’s Convent, co-ordinator Shobha, B Siraj Ahmed and M Habbir Saheb, Malpe were present.