Byndoor: Cattle Carrying Truck Overturns, Driver Flees

Byndoor: A truck carrying cattle overturned near Durgambika Hall in Karikatte, Byndoor.

The incident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which was traveling from Bhatkal to Byndoor.

The vehicle, a mini-insulator truck, was found to be carrying cattle hidden among fish trays. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

A case has been registered at the Byndoor Police Station, and the police are searching for the absconding driver.