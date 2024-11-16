Department of Hospital Administration, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), in Collaboration with CAHO, Successfully Conducts CPQH Workshop

Mangaluru: The Department of Hospital Administration, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), in association with the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO), organized a Certification Program in Quality and Health Standards (CPQH) from November 12th to 14th, 2024, at the School of Allied Health Sciences, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore.

The program aimed to equip postgraduate students of Hospital Administration with the essential knowledge, skills, and tools to adhere to national accreditation standards in healthcare organizations and implement effective quality management practices.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr. B. H. Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University). In his inaugural address, Dr. Rao emphasized the critical role of quality in hospital settings and highlighted the importance of administrators in steering quality management processes. Dr. Amitha Marla, Director-Administration, A.J. Hospital and Research Centre, Mangalore, and Chairperson of the CAHO Student Engagement Committee, spoke about CAHO’s efforts to empower students with industry-ready skills. Dr. Sunita Saldanha, Dean, Yenepoya Faculty of Allied and Healthcare Professions and Professor and Head, Department of Hospital Administration, stressed the department’s commitment to collaborating with national organizations to provide students with the expertise and skills essential for their professional journeys.

The workshop featured a series of interactive sessions, group discussions, and hands-on activities led by esteemed experts in quality management and accreditation, including Dr. Amitha Marla, Director-Administration, A.J. Hospital and Research Centre, Mangalore, Dr. Suneel Mundhkur, Professor, Department of Pediatrics, KMC, Manipal, Dr. Janardhana Aithala, Professor and Head, Department of Orthopaedics, Yenepoya Medical College, Dr. Sunita Saldanha, Dean, Yenepoya Faculty of Allied and Healthcare Professions, Dr. Aileen J., Assistant Professor, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Dr. Rouchelle Tellis, Professor and Head, Department of Microbiology, and Hospital Infection Control Officer, Yenepoya Medical College, Ms. Freeda D’Souza, Manager Operations, Srinivas Hospital and Research Centre, Mukka, and Ms. Ranjitha, Quality Officer, A.J. Hospital and Research Centre, Mangalore.

The organizing committee for the workshop was led by the organizing Chairperson, Dr. Sunita Saldanha, Dean of the Yenepoya Faculty of Allied and Healthcare Professions and Professor and HOD of the Department of Hospital Administration, and the Organizing Secretary, Ms. Averil Rebello, Associate Professor and Program Coordinator of the Department of Hospital Administration.

Organizing Members- Ms. Naseel N. Gupur, Assistant Professor, and Dr. Reena George, Assistant Professor, Department of Hospital Administration.



