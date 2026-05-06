Bypoll setback: Karnataka BJP chief meets defeated candidate, says party will bounce back

Davanagere: As part of reviewing the defeat and boosting morale, Karnataka BJP President and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday visited the residence of defeated BJP candidate Srinivas T Dasakariyappa and held discussions with district BJP leaders on strengthening the party organisation in Davanagere district.

It may be noted that Srinivas lost to the Congress candidate, Samarth Mallikarjun, by a narrow margin of 5,708 votes in the Davanagere South segment.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Vijayendra expressed confidence that the party’s glory days will return in Davanagere.

He congratulated the voters and party workers for securing 63,000 votes. BJP workers welcomed Vijayendra warmly. Several leaders, including former minister M.P. Renukacharya, accompanied him.

He said it is not easy for an ordinary party worker to secure such a large number of votes and encouraged them to remain confident, stating that everything happens for a good reason. During the interaction, Srinivas Dasakariyappa became emotional, and Vijayendra consoled him.

Vijayendra also had dosa at Srinivasa’s residence. Referring to the by-election results, he said they had high expectations.

“By-elections usually favour the ruling party. The Chief Minister and ministers camped in Bagalkot for 15 days. The same had happened when our party was in power,” he noted.

He appreciated the efforts of party workers in both constituencies.

Vijayendra said their candidate in Davanagere South secured a good number of votes. “We had expected over 70,000 votes, but luck did not favour us this time. I will not comment on the alleged flow of money by Congress. Along with the candidate, aspirants have also worked well,” he added.

He said that just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s efforts helped the BJP come to power in West Bengal, the party is confident of forming the government in the state in 2028.

He further said that former CM, his father B.S. Yediyurappa, had faced many such challenges with determination, and as his son, he would demonstrate the same resolve.

“We will strive to bring the BJP back to power. Our leaders have worked well in the by-election. The Gruhalaxmi scheme has turned into ‘Election Laxmi.’ Instalments of four to five months are released during by-elections, and similar releases will happen ahead of Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections. Congress is in power, and there is little we can do about it,” he slammed.



