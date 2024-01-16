Cab Driver from Suratkal Arrested for Publishing Video on Social Media Using Objectionable Words against CM Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru: The Suratkal police have arrested a cab driver for making a video using objectionable words against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and uploading it on Social media on January 16.

The arrested has been identified as Anil Kumar (34) from Sisri Taluk, Uttara Kannada District, presently residing in a rental house in Surathkal.

According to the police, Anil Kumar recorded a video using objectionable words against CM Siddaramaiah and uploaded it on social media. NSUI leader Suhan Alva submitted a memorandum to the DCP Law and Order demanding the arrest of Anil Kumar. In this connection an FIR was registered and accused Anil Kumar was arrested by the Surathkal Police under sections 153A, 505(i)(c), 504 IPC.

Accused Anil Kumar has been residing in a rental house in Surathkal limits for the last 12 years and is working as a cab driver. Anil Kumar has been trying to get his name added to the Ration Card in Mangaluru for the past three months to receive all the benefits of the government schemes, but did not succeed in his attempt.

Frustrated by this, Anil made the said video and uploaded it on social media on January 16. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.