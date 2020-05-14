Spread the love



















Cabinet Approves Construction of Full-fledged Bus Stand at Pumpwell – MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru: “The Cabinet has approved the proposal to construct a full-fledged City Central Bus stand at Pumpwell”, said the BJP state President and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel here on May 14.

Nalin Kumar Kateel said, “Mangaluru is a fast developing city and the number of vehicles in the city have drastically increased, posing a lot of problems to the people. Citizens had demanded a separate bus stand to avoid traffic jam in the city. Our government is committed to fulfill the demands of the people of Mangaluru. On May 14, the cabinet approved the City Central Bus stand project at Pumpwell”.

MP Nalin further said, “7.23 acres of land acquired by the City Corporation to construct the Bus stand is available at Pumpwell. Under the smart city project, a PPP model bus stand will be constructed at the cost of Rs 445 crores.”

MP Nalin also said, “We will construct a 10,00,000 SqFt building with a shopping mall, offices and Multi-level Car parking. After 40 years, the building will be handed over to the Mangaluru City Corporation. I want to thank the CM for the approval of the bus stand”.

