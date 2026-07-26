Cabinet expansion likely next week, all Ministers must focus on drought relief: Karnataka CM Shivakumar

Chitradurga: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Saturday that the state Cabinet is likely to be expanded next week and called upon all Ministers to work collectively to address the drought situation across the state.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Regional Division-level Development progress review meeting held in Chitradurga, Shivakumar stressed the need for a united approach to governance and urged Ministers to prioritise drought management and public welfare.

“The Cabinet may be expanded next week. Once that happens, all Ministers must join hands and work together. We must collectively assess the drought situation across the state and ensure that farmers in villages do not suffer. This is our responsibility,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier on Saturday, Shivakumar visited agricultural fields at Vaddikere village in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district to assess the impact of drought on farmers.

Officials briefed him on the prevailing conditions.

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and MLA T. Raghumurthy accompanied him during the visit.

Emphasising administrative reforms, Shivakumar said the state government was working to give governance a new direction and called upon legislators and officials to function as “Team Karnataka”.

“We are trying to give a new shape to the government and administration. Legislators and officials must ensure that the government remains among the people. Governance should reach the doorstep of every citizen,” he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted the objectives of the newly established Praja Seva Department, saying that it was created to address public grievances more effectively.

He directed district in-charge Ministers to hold public grievance meetings in every Assembly constituency on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

He instructed Ministers to tour all constituencies irrespective of political affiliations and work with local legislators to resolve people’s concerns.

Shivakumar reiterated that district administrations could spend up to Rs 1 crore per Assembly constituency in rural areas to ensure drinking water supply and warned officials against any negligence.

He directed them to maintain transparency in all drought-relief measures, including recording GPS details of newly drilled borewells and documenting all related decisions.

“There should be no shortage of drinking water for people and livestock under any circumstances. Officials must also ensure adequate fodder supply and repair RO plants wherever necessary,” he said.

Appealing to farmers to exercise caution, the Chief Minister advised them not to sow crops in anticipation of future rainfall or reservoir releases.

“I have already appealed to farmers not to cultivate crops based on expectations of rainfall or water releases. If they proceed and incur losses, they will have to bear the responsibility. Officials must actively promote crop insurance,” he said.

Shivakumar noted that water levels in most reservoirs, except Almatti, remained poor and reiterated that Karnataka had informed the concerned committee that it was not in a position to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken about the impact of El Nino and stressed that the warning should not be ignored.

He added that the state government had told the Prime Minister about Karnataka’s drought situation and that a delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara would soon meet him to present the ground realities.

The Chief Minister also said the state government was examining the use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for rural development and school infrastructure projects.

He acknowledged that some Gruha Lakshmi scheme benefits had allegedly been transferred to fake accounts and said the matter was under review.

Shivakumar also indicated that the Karnataka Assembly session could commence on August 6 or during the second week of August, adding that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had contributed to delays in convening the session.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister assured legislators that they could approach him directly with any issues and expressed hope that the Chitradurga meeting would be as productive as the review meetings previously held in Kalaburagi and Belagavi.



