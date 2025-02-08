CAG report in first Delhi Assembly session, those who looted money will have to return it: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi government’s expenses will be tabled in the Assembly’s first session and also warned that those who have looted the public funds will have to return them.

The CAG report, highlighting alleged irregularities and financial wrongdoings by the Delhi government, became a political hot potato before the Assembly elections as the ruling AAP ‘stalled’ its tabling in House, drawing stern criticism from the Opposition.

With the Prime Minister laying out the new government’s priorities, the CAG report is set to see more political showdown in days to come.

PM Modi also slammed the AAP government for crushing the hopes of people and betraying them on Yamuna cleansing.

“They promised new level of politics but turned out to be ‘Kattar Beimaan’. The party which was born from the crusade against corruption went to become a living example of corruption,” PM Modi said.

“When the nation was battling Covid pandemic, the AAP-da was making a ‘sheeshmahal’,” PM Modi pointed out.

He also said that BJP government will work with full resolve to make the Yamuna river clean again.

Terming ‘Naari Shakti’ as the BJP’s biggest strength, PM Modi declared: “Today, they have again blessed us in Delhi. We are committed towards their empowerment. The promises made to them during elections – would be fulfilled at all costs.”

The Prime Minister also launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, while taunting its disastrous show in elections, including the hat-trick of scoring ducks.

PM Modi said that Congress was copying the ideas and poll planks of allies and in turn hurting their electoral prospects.

“Congress not just drowns alone but also takes along its allies. In Uttar Pradesh, Congress is eying the vote bank of its ally Samajwadi Party… in Tamil Nadu, it is eyeing DMK’s vote bank while in Bihar, it is claiming to champion caste census, a poll plank of RJD,” he said.

PM Modi further said that the Congress was doing the politics of urban Naxals and its leaders were speaking the language of Naxals and trying to bring anarchy.