Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi expected at Invest Karnataka’s inaugural event in Bengaluru: Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Saturday announced that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are among the leaders expected to attend the inaugural event ahead of Global Investors Meet (GIM) – Invest Karnataka 2025 on February 11.

The GIM is scheduled from February 12–14.

Addressing media in Bengaluru, Patil said: “Distinguished leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, and Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje, are expected to attend the inauguration and participate in the summit.”

Key industrialists will join in for the inauguration, he stated.

The summit will spotlight Karnataka’s strategic position as an innovation and investment hub while fostering global partnerships across industries, he said.

Patil further announced the first-ever Invest Karnataka Awards, recognising 14 pioneering industries that have shaped the state’s industrial growth.

Special categories include Sunrise Sector Awards, celebrating advancements in aerospace and defence (public and private), auto/EVs, and biotech and life sciences, along with awards for Highest One-Time Investment and Pioneers in Global R and D. Complementing this, the Karnataka Case Study Booklet, set for launch during the awards, will highlight transformative investments and success stories driving Karnataka’s economic evolution.

Strengthening support for small businesses, the first-ever SME Awards will honour 35 plus outstanding enterprises, with special recognition for district-level excellence, women entrepreneurs, and sectoral achievements. Reinforcing Karnataka’s status as a global leader in innovation, 60-plus companies and startups will showcase disruptive technologies in manufacturing, mobility, and clean energy, featuring breakthroughs in autonomous systems, carbon nanotubes, UAVs, and advanced robotics in the Future of Innovation Expo.

In a move to further industrial expansion, the government announced the development of sector-specific industrial parks, including the Advanced Pharma Park in Kolar, a Solar Cell Park and Food Park in Vijayapura, a Drone Park in Chitradurga, and EV Clusters in Chikkaballapur and Dharwad, Minister Patil stated.

Additionally, the 200-acre Startup Park in Hubballi, poised to support more than 400 startups, and the 1,200-acre Industrial Park in Tidagundi, Vijayapura, projected to reaffirm Karnataka’s commitment to becoming a global industrial hub, he said.

Invest Karnataka 2025 will feature more than 75 marquee speakers.

Minister Patil underscored the importance of these initiatives, emphasizing that Invest Karnataka 2025 will be Karnataka’s most dynamic investment summit solidifying the state’s position as India’s premier investment and innovation destination.