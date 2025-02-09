Caged Pages

Dust swirls in this forgotten library

Some settle down on me too

On my once bright white pages

On my once dark ink, now fading

Knowledge I shine like a lighthouse

Though the fog of dust covers me thick

Though it fights bright through the haze

Forever unreachable no one to read

In the ornate wooden carved oak chest

With once clean and clear designed glass

I and my friends, lay alone in anticipation

Waiting for those hand to flip through us

Word we have, but voices none

Languages many yet heard by none

Etched on the now-crumpling pages

Words in fonts of countless ages

Stories plenty we have to share –

Of kings and knights and queens so fair

Yet bound in leather their lives unread

In flesh and ink, they are all dead

But yet there is hope in her hands

That rusted key to my now-long tomb

Opens If she, finds no scent of decay

But wisdom, my caged pages offer

I plead to the maiden of hope – open.

Unshackle the cage, release my pages

Let ink breathe and silence shatter,

As she dives into my tales and lore

Let glass doors open, let fresh air flow

Let dust take flight off my crumplings

Let knowledge shine and spread to all

For a tale unread is a voice unheard