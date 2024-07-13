Calcutta HC’s Justice Amrita Sinha now to hear teachers’ recruitment cases

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha from now onwards will be hearing the matters related to irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers in state-run schools of West Bengal.

To date, the same cases have been heard at the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha.

Insiders from the Calcutta High Court said that since Justice Mantha has been elevated to head a division bench, the matter of primary teachers’ recruitment, which was heard at his bench till date, will now be heard at the bench of Justice Sinha.

At the same time, certain cases related to police matters will be shifted from the bench of Justice Sinha to the bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj.

As per the new ‘Master of Rosters’, the cases which were allotted to the bench of Justice Sinha will continue to be heard there.

However, the cases which were allotted to her bench after 2022 will now be heard at the bench of Justice Bharadwaj.