Call for Historical Research: Shankar Highlights Distorted Narratives at Udupi Convention

Udupi: At a convention held in Udupi on Sunday, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (Ambedkar Vaada) State Chief Coordinator Mavalli Shankar voiced serious concerns over the alleged distortion of historical facts. Shankar’s address, delivered at the “Deshabhimani Convention,” centered on claims that historical narratives are being manipulated, citing assertions that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, was not its author.

The convention, organized at Christian High School grounds, marked part of the 135th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. Ambedkar, and was supported by the Udupi District Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (Ambedkar Vaada) along with other organizations.

Shankar argued that historical accounts are being skewed to sideline leaders like Shahu Maharaj, who championed reservation policies, while figures who opposed such policies are being elevated. “There is a deliberate attempt over the last 14 years to erase many who sacrificed in the freedom struggle,” Shankar stated. “School textbooks are being altered, and our thoughts are being subtly distorted.” He emphasized the urgent need to recreate and reclaim misrepresented historical events and contributions.

Shankar urged attendees to fortify their commitment to protecting the Constitution. He further stressed the importance of unity among all communities in building society, while rejecting ideologies deemed anti-human.

During the event, progressive activist K.L. Ashok released a special commemorative issue. Social worker Dr. H.S. Shetty was honored with the “Bheema Sarathi Award,” accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 25,000. Demonstrating his commitment to education, Dr. Shetty returned the cash award to the organizers, requesting it be used to support meritorious students. The convention also recognized and felicitated talented students from the Udupi district who achieved high scores in PUC examinations.

The function was presided over by Sahabalve Udupi coordinator Prof. K. Phaniraj. A diverse array of community leaders and activists were present, including DASAMS state organizing coordinator Sundar Master, Mysuru divisional coordinator Shamaraj Birti, Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh president Melwyn Aranha, and senior Dalit activists Vittaldas Bannanje and Karunakara Master. Other notable attendees included Koraga Development Federation president Sushila Nada, Yaseen Malpe of Sahabalve, Geetha Suresh of DASAMS women’s federation, Shanti Perera of Manava Bandhutva Vedike, Veronica Cornelio of Karnataka Women’s Anti-Atrocity Forum, Ramakrishna Herle of APCR, Sanjeeva Balkur of Dalit Rights Committee, Udupi Taluk Muslim Federation president Irshad Nejaru, District Minorities Forum president Charles Ambler, and Afwan of SIO.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Udupi District Muslim Federation president Muhammad Moula. DASAMS district chief coordinator Manjunath Giliyaru provided introductory remarks. Nagesh Kumar Udyavar led the reading of the Preamble of the Constitution, and teacher Prashanth Shetty Havanje served as the programme’s compere.

Before the convention, a “Jai Bhim Cultural Procession” was inaugurated by Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Nayak, commencing from Udupi Board High School. The procession traversed K.M. Marg, Old Diana Circle, and Lions Circle before culminating at the Christian High School grounds.

The programme garnered support from several progressive organizations, underscoring the widespread concern for historical accuracy and social justice. These organizations included Sahabalve Udupi, Udupi District Muslim Federation, International Christian Federation, Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh, Manava Bandhutva Vedike, CITU Udupi, Billava Yuva Vahini, Koraga Development Federations Karnataka-Kerala, Dalit Rights Struggle Committee, and SIO Udupi.