Canada Halton Region Appoints New Health Commissioner Mangalorean Dr Deepika Lobo

There’s a new face at the helm of Halton Public Health, Dr Deepika Lobo from our very own coastal city of Mangalore. Halton Regional Council has announced the appointment of Dr Deepika Lobo as Halton Region’s next Commissioner of Health and Medical Officer of Health (MOH). The position puts Dr Deepika Lobo in charge of public health and paramedic services in the region, overseeing a budget of more than $100 million.

Dr Deepika has served as an associate medical officer of health since joining Halton Region in 2019 and has been acting commissioner of health since September 2023. Dr Deepika completed her residency in public health and preventive medicine through the DeGroote School of Medicine at McMaster University and is a fellow with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. After completing initial schooling at St Mary’s School, Marjil, Mangalore, Deepika obtained her doctorate of medicine from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal University of India. She has master’s degrees in public health and business administration from McMaster.

Dr Deepika won the prestigious Allan J Greve gold medal award in 2013 for achieving the highest academic standing during the MBA in health services management at DeGroote School of Business, McMaster University in Canada.

Dr Deepika’s passion and dedication are what make her this exemplary accomplishment in reaching such a high level in her professional career in Canada. A proud daughter of Denis and Dorothy Rodrigues, Mangalore, sibling to Dilraj and Dikshith, spouse to Ravi Kiran Lobo has two sons, Raygan and Rohan Lobo.

by Dilraj Rodrigues