Canada offers condolences over deadly Red Fort blast in Delhi

New Delhi: The High Commission of Canada in India has expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the Red Fort blast in Delhi, describing the explosion as “horrific.”

“Canada offers its condolences to the families of the people who were killed in today’s horrific explosion in New Delhi and wishes those injured a speedy recovery,” the High Commission said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In a separate post, the mission also shared emergency contact details for Canadian citizens in India, stating, “Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance can contact Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre at: https://ow.ly/MRkZ50UyybI.”

The message came hours after a powerful explosion ripped through a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least ten people and injuring over a dozen others. The impact of the blast set several nearby vehicles ablaze and damaged streetlights and parked cars in the vicinity.

The injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital, where their condition is being closely monitored. Police, NIA, NSG and forensic teams reached the spot within minutes of the explosion, and the entire area has since been cordoned off. Authorities are currently scanning CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the blast and trace the sequence of events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He also reviewed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who later visited LNJP Hospital and sought a detailed report from the security agencies.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation, while high alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai. Security has been tightened at crowded public places and religious sites, with increased patrolling across sensitive areas.