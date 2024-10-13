Canadian Canara Vision Inc. Eighth Annual Charity Dinner Dance

Canadian Canara Vision Inc. (CCVI) Eighth Annual Charity Dinner Dance – Event Recap

Canadian Canara Vision Inc. (CCVI) had its Eighth Annual Charity Dinner Dance on September 28, 2024, in Mississauga, Canada. The event was an overwhelming success that had over 350 guests, including well-known sponsors and business leaders from the community.

CCVI Chairman, Nelson D’Costa, took the stage with warmth and passion. He thanked the sponsors, co-directors, and the valued guests of the evening. With heartfelt words, he acknowledged the challenges we all face as part of life’s journey–the passing away of a loved one. Having just lost a dear friend and employer two days before the event, his message deeply resonated with many. Nelson reflected on the importance of planning for end-of-life matters, gently reminding everyone that while death is a part of life, we can prepare for it in a way that honors and protects our loved ones.

Founded in 2015 by former chairman Max Mendes, CCVI came to life after seeing a growing need in the community for affordable burial services. This non-profit organization has since become a beacon of hope, particularly for Canadian Catholics of Indian subcontinent origin. The late chairman Gilbert D’Souza, encouraged CCVI’s core mission to support the community through social, cultural, and religious activities.

CCVI’s proudest achievement is the establishment of St. Peter’s Burial Place at Meadowvale Cemetery. The site includes 300 burial lots, with 5% set aside for those who cannot afford burial expenses, helping to ease the burden on those facing financial challenges. So far, CCVI has donated seven burial lots to families in need, and the funds raised from this Charity Dinner Dance will continue to support this meaningful cause. Additionally, CCVI hosts regular seminars covering important topics such as investments, tax planning, and retirement to help guide community members toward financial security.

The music for the evening was provided by The Band Syndicate, while the talented M.C., Gavin Ramos, and DJ Anthony Douardo from King & I Entertainment, had everyone on their feet, dancing the night away. Before the meal, Rashmy D’Cunha led a heartfelt and inclusive prayer and Capitol Banquet Hall provided delicious food.

The excitement continued with endless prize giveaways! Guests eagerly participated in spot prizes, 50/50 draws, email draws, and door prizes. This night of glamour and enjoyment went beyond entertainment—it highlighted the important work that CCVI does within the community.

A night like this wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors. A big thank you goes to our main sponsor, “Anvaya Jewelry,” and all our other incredible supporters: “Tridel Builders,” Philip Lewis of Elan Planning & Wealth Management, BP Consulting (Steve Makrinos), RBC Wealth Management (Mohammad Ayaz), Manisha Savnani (Mortgage Specialist at RBC), Green PI Inc. (Jack Barbosa), Save Right Financial (Raymond Yates), Vine Group Mortgages (Goldy Singh), Nelson D’Costa, Trinity Auto (Ravi Fernandes), Turner Moore LLP, Stoneridge, Vincent Machado, Reliable Lawyers, Peter Lobo, Amit Thakur, Frank Fernandes, Stan Goveas, Mark Pinto, Vijay Dante, Richard DeSouza, and countless other local and overseas well-wishers.

The CCVI Eighth Annual Charity Dinner Dance was more than just an event—it was a night of unforgettable moments, community spirit, and powerful impact, all coming together for a cause that truly matters.

CCVI Directors: Albert and Josephine Soosay, Arun Jennifer Mendes, Boniface and Sharon Viegas, Flavian and Miriam Pinto, Martin and Vinalini Menezes, Max and Nancy Mendes, Nelson and Veena D’Costa, Ronald and Dorothy Rego, Peter and Werrel D’Souza.

By: Werrel D’Souza