Catholic Sabha Mangalore Region – Visit and Support for Pavoor Uliya

Mangaluru: Members of the Catholic Sabha Mangalore Region (R) visited the Pavoor Uliya area, where illegal sand mining is taking place, to personally observe the issues there and expressed their support by stating, “We are all with you.”

This has instilled confidence and strength among the people of Pavoor Uliya. Such support was very much needed at this stage. The residents there have detailed their problems extensively.

Father Manohar D’Souza, the local religious leader, welcomed everyone. Central Vice President Stephen Rodrigues presided over the meeting, where Paul Rolphi D’Costa, former president of the Catholic Sabha Mangalore Region (R), discussed the next steps.

Former President Stany Lobo provided details of the work done so far. Co-secretary Lavina D’Souza expressed gratitude to everyone. Lawyers Benedict, Wilfred Alvares, Dolphy D’Souza, Santosh D’Souza, Wilma Monteiro, Arun D’Souza, Gilbert D’Souza, and local residents were present.