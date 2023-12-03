Capacity building workshop for Political Science Advocates for promoting Legislative Think-Tanks in South India

A first-of-its-kind-initiative to encourage the career impact of students and graduates from the social sciences field of study, the Centre for Future of Democracy (CFD), Hyderabad has launched a field research mission, “Political Science Advocates (PSAs)” promoting “Legislative Think-Tanks”. A group of 5 youngsters Siraj Guduru, Sahil Abdul kader, Akinesh, Vineeth Kumar and Mohd Azahar from Mangalore and Shimoga were selected for this four-day training camp in Cyberabad, Telangana.

Mission Head Shaun D’Souza expressed that this stimulating workshop headed by King’s College London Alumnus Stephen Anurag, AKC was not just a classroom event but an in-depth exploration of public policy, public finance, community policing and state legislation. This mission aims at developing inspirational leaderships that extend beyond conventional boundaries, creating a national network of talented and enthusiastic political advocates. Speaking to the cohort, Stephen Anurag highlighted that the policy and economy of the State purely depend upon the quality of polity and democratic essence of the constituents.

Contrary to expectations, this workshop offered an intensive learning environment and a comprehensive grasp of our system of society. It demonstrated how well a learned political activist may negotiate the complex field of social impact.

Coordinator of the programme, Junaid Jushiddi said that workshop created a positivity among the participants by negating the commentaries over the career prospects in political science are no longer accepted.

The importance of social science fields like public administration, public policy and geopolitics are turning out to be key elements to advancing poll management and social engineering. This programme is designed to go beyond traditional learning paradigms and enable practical poll intellect to become a catalyst for constructive social change.

An emphasis on youth participation in local governance and grass-root politics was made during a conversation with Ms. Sujata Rao IAS, former Secretary to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. Later, the team entailed over an exposure trip to the Public Safety- Integrated Operations Centre at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate where the cybersecurity and policy advocacy wings of the police department presented several initiatives the Telangana State government has extended for the technological and policy interventions in combating cybercrimes to protect and promote peace and confidence among the citizens in the public delivery systems.

Moving forward, this Mission is expected to advance into expanding its network of political science advocates for promoting legislative think-tanks at gram panchayat and ward levels across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana in the next five-years. Mainly, highlighting the field learning modules such as the Constitutional rights, cybersecurity clubs, mental health wellbeing and menstrual hygiene camps, paralegal clubs and social entrepreneurship among the students and youth. An online volunteer recruitment drive would be launched by the team to further this Mission in Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Mysore region as pilot phase, says Shaun D’Souza.

Social entrepreneurs, poll intelligence teams and policy practitioners from Hyderabad, Ananthapur, Delhi and Vizag namely Boya Tribhuvan Teja, Nikhil, Sagar Varma, Hemanth Gh, Prajakta, SaiTeja, Murali and Venkatesh facilitated this 4-Day workshop during 28 November to 2 December 2023.



