St. Francis Xavier Church Bejai Celebrates Annual Feast

Mangaluru: Francis Xavier Church, Bejai celebrated its annual feast on Saturday, December 02, with the Eucharistic celebration. Fr Kenneth Crasta, Asst. Director of SJEC was the main celebrant. 23 priests from various Parish were present during the festive mass. The main procession of the feast is led by Vice President Ashok Pinto and Secretary Avitha Pinto. The theme of the celebration was “Unto the footsteps of crucified Christ let’s live life happily and responsibly”.

Fr Kenneth preached the homily and said to follow the life of St Francis Xavier to imitate Jesus Christ. So that we can be responsible for the happiness of our fellow brethren. Parish priest Fr J. B. Saldanha thanked everyone for the support rendered towards the celebration.

After the mass, a cheque of Rs 7.21 lakhs, the amount collected from the Parishioners for the renovation of the church was handed over to Rev Fr Fredrick Pais, the Parish priest of St Lawrence Church, Mallandur by Fr Robert D’Souza.

Asst. Parish priest Fr Suraj Lobo,, LCS principal Fr Robert D’Souza, diocesan Bible commission secretary Fr Vincent Sequeira, Fr. Leston Lobo, 21 commission convenor Godwin Pinto were present.

People gathered in large numbers for the celebrations and wished each other exchanging festive greetings. Snacks and juice was distributed to all the Parishioners after the mass.



