Captain Brijesh Chowta Pitches Coast to Coast Tech-Led Mangaluru-Israel Cooperation in Meeting with Israel’s Envoy to India

New Delhi: Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada Captain Brijesh Chowta today met with His Excellency Ambassador Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India, and discussed deepening technological cooperation in sectors like agriculture, aquaculture, education and water management practices.

During the meeting, Captain Chowta highlighted the district’s strengths in export-oriented crops like areca nut, cashew, coconut, and rubber, supported by a vibrant network of cooperative agricultural societies. Guided by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, he proposed to integrate Israeli tech expertise into Dakshina Kannada’s vibrant ecosystem ranging from Agriculture to Startups with the aim of strengthening the farming community and youth with cutting-edge innovative technologies to foster sustainable economic growth.

Captain Chowta called for facilitating visits by Israeli Agri-tech companies to the district for on-ground engagement with farmers, introducing advanced technologies such as robotics, drones, and AI-based farm management systems, and adopting Israel’s globally acclaimed water management strategies to enhance irrigation and conservation practices. He also proposed exploring technology cooperation in coffee cultivation as a new, export-oriented cash crop suited to the region’s climate and topography.

Ambassador Azar welcomed the proposal and expressed interest in exploring areas of cooperation that align with Israel’s commitment to supporting sustainable and tech-driven agriculture in India. Both sides acknowledged the potential of this partnership to serve as a national model for innovation-led rural development.

Captain Chowta assured full institutional support at both district and state levels to facilitate Israeli delegations and foster long-term collaboration. The initiative marks a significant step forward in strengthening Indo-Israel ties at the grassroots level and empowering Indian farmers with cutting-edge global innovations.



