Kannada Mitraru UAE Celebrates 11th Anniversary of Pioneering Kannada Literacy Drive in Dubai

Dubai, UAE: Kannada Mitraru UAE (KM UAE), a voluntary organization dedicated to promoting the Kannada language among young Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in the UAE and Gulf region, successfully concluded the 11th year of its “Kannada Pata Shaale Dubai” (KPSD), marking a significant milestone in its mission to ensure mother-tongue literacy for children of Kannada origin. The grand valedictory event, held on April 27th at the Ice Rink Auditorium in Al Nasr Leisureland, Dubai, was a resounding success, attracting over 2000 attendees and celebrating the achievements of students, teachers, and individuals contributing to the preservation and promotion of the Kannada language.

Founded in 2014 by Mr. Shashidhar Nagarajappa and a dedicated core team comprised of Mr. Siddalingesh, Mr. Sunil Gavaskar, Mr. Shashidhar Mundaragi, Mr. Nagaraj Rao, and teaching head Mrs. Roopa HG, KPSD has grown exponentially from a modest 40 students to a current enrollment of 1250. The school operates voluntarily, driven by the unwavering commitment to instill a love for Kannada in young minds and ensure they remain connected to their cultural roots.

The valedictory event, generously sponsored by the PARVA Group of companies, served as a platform to recognize the hard work and dedication of the students, awarding them certificates of appreciation and acknowledging their performance in the annual examinations conducted in March 2025.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Dr. Moideen Thumbay, Founder and Chairman of Thumbay Group of Hospitals and Medical College; Mr. Praveen Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Fortune Group and President of KNRI Forum; Mr. Neelesh HP, Founder and Chairman of PARVA Group; prominent educationalist Mr. Basavaraj Deshmukh, Secretary of Sharanabasaveshwara Vidhyavardhaka Samste of Kalaburgi; Mr. Mohan Narasimhamurthy; Mr. ME Moolur; Mr. Frank Fernandes; Mr. Govind Rao Naik; actress Ms. Roopika Appu; and other local organization heads Mr. Satish Poojary and Sarvothama Shetty. Their presence underscored the importance of the initiative and the widespread support for the Kannada language and culture.

Beyond its educational endeavors, KPSD also focuses on community development in Karnataka. Continuing its tradition, the organization donated a smart class to Government Higher Primary School Kodunge of Bantwal Taluk in Karnataka, furthering its commitment to improving the quality of education in Kannada medium schools.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the prestigious “Kannada Mitra” award, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the betterment of Kannada schools and the promotion of the language. This year, the award, accompanied by a cash reward of Rs 25,000/-, was bestowed upon Mrs. Geetha Judith Saldana, a dedicated Kannada medium school teacher. Mrs. Saldana was recognized for her remarkable achievements in revitalizing a Kannada medium government school and rehabilitating nomadic children by providing essential needs and facilitating their admission into the school. Her success in teaching the Kannada language to 60 previously illiterate children, enabling them to read and write Kannada, was lauded as a testament to her dedication and impact.

KPSD also honored its teachers for their long and selfless service. Mrs. Kavya Yuvaraj, who has been teaching Kannada for the past 10 years without any salary or benefits, was awarded the “Teacher of the Decade / Dashakada Shikshaki” award. The “Shikshana Kousthuba” award was presented to Mrs. Triveni Prahlad, Mrs. Nayana Dharwad, and Mrs. Roopa Vorate, recognizing their dedicated service of over four years.

The grand stage at Al Nasr was brought to life by vibrant cultural performances by KPSD students, showcasing their deep connection and love for the Kannada language. The event was skillfully anchored by KPSD teacher Mrs. Kavya Yuvaraj and students Mstr. Dheeraj Mahadev and Ms. Krisha Gavaskar.

The day-long event concluded with a community lunch, serving 1700 free meals to all students, parents, and guests. This gesture exemplified the community spirit and the inclusive nature of the KPSD initiative.

The success of the 11th-anniversary celebrations of KPSD underscores the growing importance of preserving and promoting the Kannada language and culture among the NRI community in the UAE. Kannada Mitraru UAE, through its dedication and commitment, continues to play a vital role in ensuring that future generations remain connected to their mother tongue and cultural heritage.