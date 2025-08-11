Karnataka government denies Universal Healthcare access to senior citizens: Captain Brijesh Chowta Raises Concern Over non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Karnataka

New Delhi: The Karnataka government is facing scrutiny following allegations of denying healthcare benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to senior citizens aged 70 and above. Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament, Captain Brijesh Chowta, has expressed serious concerns over the state’s alleged non-implementation of the central government scheme, which could potentially impact a significant portion of the elderly population.

Captain Chowta raised the issue under Rule 377, asserting that the Karnataka government has declined to contribute its stipulated 40% share towards the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. This decision, he argued, effectively deprives hundreds of thousands of senior citizens of crucial access to healthcare facilities, with many relying on the scheme for essential and often life-saving medical treatment.

Specifically, Captain Chowta highlighted the situation in Mangalore, where an estimated 80,000 senior citizens aged 70 and above are reportedly excluded from the scheme’s benefits. These individuals are now unable to access the Rs. 5 lakh per year insurance cover for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation, a provision designed to alleviate the financial burden of healthcare for vulnerable populations.

The Member of Parliament emphasized that the state government’s stance contradicts the fundamental principles of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a flagship initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The scheme aims to provide universal health coverage and financial protection, particularly for the most vulnerable segments of Indian society.

Captain Chowta has urged the Union Government to intervene and take immediate action to safeguard the healthcare rights of Karnataka’s senior citizens. He called upon the central government to direct the state government to uphold its obligations and ensure the proper implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, thereby extending its benefits to the intended beneficiaries. The issue remains a point of contention between the state and central governments, with the healthcare access of a large segment of Karnataka’s elderly population hanging in the balance.