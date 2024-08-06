Captain Brijesh Chowta raises question about Inclusion of Tulu language in the Eight Schedule in parliament

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta in a question submitted to the Parliament enquired about the status of the demand for inclusion of the Tulu language into the eighth schedule of the constitution.

The question that received a response on Tuesday sought to know if the Government is aware that the people of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod have demanded that the Tulu language be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and if so, the details of the steps taken in this regard.

He also asked whether the Government has taken any steps to include more languages in the Eighth Schedule.

Additionally, a response was sought regarding the procedure for inclusion of any language under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India as well as the efforts that are being taken for consideration of the requests for more linguistic inclusion under the Eighth Schedule, keeping in mind the sentiments and the other relevant considerations since the Pahwa (1996) and Sitakant Mohapatra (2003) Committee efforts.

In response, MoS for Home Affairs Shri Nityananda Rai submitted a written reply saying there have been demands from time to time for the inclusion of several languages in the Eighth Schedule, including Tulu.

However, there are no fixed criteria for consideration of any language for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. As the evolution of dialects and languages is a dynamic process, influenced by sociocultural, economic, and political developments, it is difficult to fix any criterion for languages for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. The earlier attempts, through the Pahwa (1996) and Sitakant Mohapatra (2003) Committees, to evolve such fixed criteria have been inconclusive. The Government is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for the inclusion of other languages in the Eighth Schedule. Such requests have to be considered keeping in mind these sentiments, and the other relevant considerations, said the response.