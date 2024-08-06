Msgr Maxim Noronha Inaugurates 9-day Novena for Kalmadi Church Annual Feast

Udupi: The nine-day novena services for the preparation of the Annual Feast of Our Lady of Velankanni at the Stella Maris church, Kalmadi near Malpe began on Tuesday, August 6.

Msgr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General of Mangalore Diocese, inaugurated the Novena service by hoisting the Shrine flag. A large number of devotees of Mother Velankani participated in the celebration of the Eucharist and the first day of the Novena.

Fr Baptist Menezes, Parish Priest of the Church, Office bearers of the Parish Pastoral Council, and others were present.

The annual feast of Our Lady of Velankanni at Stella Maris Church will be celebrated at Kalmadi near Malpe on August 15.

On 11th August, the Bishop Emeritus of Mangalore Diocese, Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, will inaugurate the Chariot Procession of Our Lady of Velankanni from Kalmady, a cherished tradition symbolizing community and devotion.

On 15th August, the Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo will celebrate the Holy Eucharistic Mass at 10:30 am. Additional masses will be held at 7:30 am in Konkani, 4 pm in Konkani, and 6 pm in English.

A fellowship meal will be served following the 10:30 am mass, fostering community spirit and camaraderie among pilgrims and visitors.

“Our Lady of Velankanni Shrine” at Kalmady is renowned worldwide for its unique boat-shaped architecture. This sacred occasion holds special significance as the Shrine marks several milestones in its history.

The shrine’s iconic boat-shaped church, inaugurated in 2018, stands as a testament to faith and architectural beauty, attracting thousands of pilgrims annually. Central to its devotion is the statue of Our Lady of Velankanni, installed on August 15, 1988, which has been a focal point for prayers and novenas.

In a momentous event, the Shrine was officially dedicated and proclaimed as the Diocesan Shrine on 15th August 2022, underscoring its importance as a spiritual center in the region.

Pics By Praveen, Sany Digitals Kalmadi