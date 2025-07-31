Captain Chowta Meets HM Amit Shah; Expresses Gratitude and Seeks Reinforced Counter-Terror Measures in DK

Captain Brijesh Chowta Meets Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah; Expresses Gratitude and Seeks Reinforced Counter-Terror Measures in Dakshina Kannada

New Delhi: Dakshina Kannada MP, Captain Brijesh Chowta, met with the Hon’ble Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, today, at his office in New Delhi, and conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Minister for facilitating the transfer of the Suhas Shetty murder case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He expressed this appreciation on behalf of Suhas Shetty’s bereaved parents, dedicated Hindu karyakartas, and the people of Dakshina Kannada, acknowledging the swift and resolute action taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs as a reaffirmation of justice and national resolve.

Captain Chowta also highlighted the growing vulnerability of Dakshina Kannada to extremist and anti-national elements. He underscored the sustained presence and rebranding of radical groups in the coastal belt, the alarming rise in terror-linked activities, and the resurgence of organised drug trafficking networks in the region.

Referring to the recent MDMA drug bust in Mangaluru, the largest in Karnataka’s history, and the increasing number of NDPS cases this year, Captain Chowta emphasized the urgent need to bolster national security architecture in the area.

He requested the establishment of a permanent, fully-equipped NIA office in Mangaluru, capable of integrated intelligence coordination and rapid operational response.

“Dakshina Kannada has always stood at the frontline in the safeguard of India’s cultural and national identity. We will not allow any attempt to destabilise the region, be it through violence, drugs, or ideology. The Centre’s proactive support is critical to this fight, and establishing an NIA office in Mangalore would be a decisive step forward,” he added.

Captain Chowta sought the Hon’ble Minister’s guidance and continued support in ensuring lasting peace and safety for Dakshina Kannada. Drawing parallels to the transformation led by Shri Narendra Modi ji and Shri Amit Shah ji in Gujarat during the early 2000s, he expressed confidence that with strong political will and institutional backing, Dakshina Kannada too could emerge as a national model for counter-terror preparedness and civic security.



