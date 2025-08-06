Captain Chowta Raises Implementation Challenges of PMGSY-IV in Coastal and Malnad districts in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Captain Brijesh Chowta, MP from Dakshina Kannada, raised a critical matter in the Lok Sabha today under Rule 377, flagging the implementation challenges of PMGSY-IV in the Coastal and Malnad districts of Karnataka.

Acknowledging the transformative impact of PMGSY under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership, Captain Chowta praised the substantial gains in rural connectivity achieved through Phases I, II, and III of the scheme. However, he highlighted that Phase IV guidelines do not adequately account for the realities of ecologically sensitive and topographically complex regions like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and parts of Kodagu.

Captain Chowta noted that while many habitations appear “connected” in the Management Information System (MIS), ground verification in hilly and forested areas shows that several remote hamlets still lack reliable, all-weather motorable access. He pointed out that these districts have been incorrectly classified as “plain areas” under PMGSY-IV, which affects eligibility, funding, and design norms.

He also expressed concern that the population thresholds—500+ for plain terrain and 250+ for hilly terrain—leave out scattered but permanently inhabited hamlets located more than 1.5 km from the nearest road. These small settlements often remain cut off from essential services like health and education.

“Our government has done transformative work in rural connectivity, including tribal settlements. Minor course correction in regions like the Coastal and Malnad districts, particularly Dakshina Kannada, will ensure no village is left behind,” said Captain Chowta.

He urged the Ministry of Rural Development to reclassify these districts as “hilly terrain”, enable on-ground verification of connectivity status, and relax population thresholds. He also recommended a cluster-based planning approach for remote, dispersed habitations.

The matter was officially tabled in the Lok Sabha today under Rule 377.