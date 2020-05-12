Capuchin Fr Paul Melwyn D’souza brings Awareness on Covid-19 through His Kannada Song on YouTube

Spread the love



















Capuchin Fr Paul Melwyn D’souza, who is the Superior of St Anne’s Friary, Jail Road, Mangaluru brings Awareness on Covid-19 through his Kannada Song “Coronavirus Nirlaksha Beda”( Don’t Neglect Coronavirus) on YouTube

Mangaluru: Government of India has been taking all necessary steps to ensure that we are prepared well to face the challenge and threat posed by the growing pandemic of COVID 19 – the Corona Virus. With active support of the people of India, we have been able to contain the spread of the Virus in our country. The most important factor in preventing the spread of the Virus locally is to empower the citizens with the right information and taking precautions as per the advisories being issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Along with the government and district administration, many NGO’s, education institutions and other social organizations have already come up with unique ways in order to bring awareness on Covid-19, either through messages, announcements made in the public, spreading the guidelines of Covid-19 etc- but now, we have a religious priest belonging to the Congregation of Capuchin Fathers, who has come out with his informative and motivational song on YouTube which was released couple of days ago.



What preventative measures can we take against the coronavirus disease? To prevent infection and to slow transmission of COVID-19, we should: Wash our hands regularly with soap and water, or clean them with alcohol-based hand rub; Maintain at least 1 metre distance between you and people coughing or sneezing; Avoid touching your face; Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing; Stay home if you feel unwell; Refrain from smoking and other activities that weaken the lungs; and Practice physical distancing by avoiding unnecessary travel and staying away from large groups of people.

We also need to Keep up to date on the latest information from trusted sources, such as from District Wenlock Covid Hospital, District Administration and health authorities. Why? Because they are best placed to advise on what people in our area should be doing to protect themselves. And, If you’re caring for someone with coronavirus or who has coronavirus symptoms, keep taking these precautions until your doctor or local health department say it’s safe to stop doing so. It can get pretty lonely and boring for kids who are sick and need to stay home. While they’re separated from family, classmates, and friends, kids who feel well enough may want to: Talk on the phone or do a video call with family and friends; Text or use other messaging apps to talk with family and friends, or Play online games that let them play with other kids from home.

And some of these precautions to be taken are highlighted in the Kannada song “Coronavirus Nirlaksha Beda ” (Don’t Neglect Coronavirus) by Fr Paul Melwyn D’souza, which is well narrated through a classical dance moves by Ms Suzan Pinto. With lyrics, tune and voice by Fr Melwyn Capuchin, the Music, Recording and Mastering was done by Patson Pereira of Patma Digitalz, with Patrick Pereira, who is Patson’s dad, on guitar. Videography and Editing was done by Fr Stephen D’souza, Cap

