‘Muzo Mogaso Puth’ is coming to Mluru Tonight’- Mother Anxiously waiting for Arrival of Son from Dubai

‘Muzo ‘Mogaso Puth’ (My dearest son) is coming to Mangaluru Tonight’- 65-year-old Mother Anxiously waiting for the Arrival of Son from Dubai, in the Air India Express carrying Indian 177 Indian expatriates landing at Mangaluru International Airport at 10 pm tonight (12 May).

Mangaluru: In less than five hours, the anxious wait for some family members with their loved ones stranded in Gulf countries will be over tonight, as nearly 177 Indian expatriates will be back in their hometown tonight at around 10 pm, after a long wait stranded in Gulf countries, since lockdown. And one mother who is totally overwhelmed is 65-year-old Cynthia Pinto, whose son went to Dubai in the month of March to meet his elder brother there for a job, unfortunately got stuck due to lockdown. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, she said, “For over 50 days now, I was worried about my son and his health. He left to Dubai, leaving back his wife and two kids, and was suppose to come back within a week. But the lockdown didn’t allow him to travel, and his children were worried. Finally, we are all relieved that he will be back in Mangaluru tonight, even though we may not able to see him for the next 15 days, due to Covid-19 restrictions. But we are all happy that he will be here tonight”.

For many families in and around Mangaluru having their loved ones in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf Countries had serious ramifications on the livelihood and economy of the Coastal region. The pandemic has dealt with a twin blow to many families here as they were not just concerned about their safety but also their loved ones abroad. Usually, during summer time thousands return their homes to be with their families- and also many weddings, other happy occasions would be planned. But due to this pandemic, it had put a spanner in all their plans as many could not return on their annual vacation. And many weddings and other functions had to be postponed or cancelled.



Yet another resident of Kankanady, Pauline who has the entire family members in Dubai and Kuwait, was left alone worried all these since she couldn’t see her kith and kin back home like earlier. All she did was talk to them over the phone and be satisfied. “Even though none of my family members are coming in tonight’s flight, but I am hoping sometime during the next few days they will be here when more flights are scheduled. It has been like hell living alone for long with none of my siblings besides me. I am hoping and praying that I would see them soon”.

Like these two mothers among many others anxiously waiting for their children to return home, finally, there is good news that under the Vande Bharat Mission of carrying Indian expatriates back home, an Air India Express flight with 177 persons from Karnataka state and DK are expected to arrive at Mangaluru International Airport here from Dubai at 10 pm on Tonight, May 12. It is learnt that an empty Air India Express aircraft had left MIA this afternoon for Dubai to pick up the Indian expatriates. Even though these passengers will go through a health check before boarding the plane in Dubai, they will on arrival at MIA, will go through three different health checks, after which they would be sent to quarantine as per the district administration guideline. A bunch of officials have been assigned with the work of health check, distribution of passes, choice of hotels for quarantine, and other arrangements by the dist admin.



On arrival at MIA, the passengers would be segregated into two groups, A and B. People suffering from cough, fever and cold would be listed under group A and will be put through 14 days’ quarantine at District Wenlock Hospital. Those not displaying any symptoms of the disease would be quarantined in the hotels or hostels arranged by the district administration. Sources reveal that hotel rooms between the tariff of Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,500 per day have been arranged, and it’s left to the passengers to make their choice whether to stay in the hotels or hostels.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Peter Nirmal- the General Manager of Hotel Taj Gateway, Mangaluru said, “As part of Taj group of hotels in Mangaluru, Taj Gateway and Ginger Hotel are among other local hotels ready to accommodate the guests. Being a 4-star hotel we have kept the room tariff very reasonable, including breakfast, lunch, evening snacks, and dinner. Our staff will keep the food ready on a table placed outside the room, and the guests will serve themselves, as per the guidelines. We know that these Indian expatriates had a tough time during lockdown, so we have reduced the prices to make them happy”.

It is also learnt that the first priority on the flight will be given to pregnant women and people who are sick and need medical attention back in their hometown. At Dubai airport, all passengers will be subjected to a rapid blood test before they enter the check-in counter. It will take only five-six minutes for the result to show. Those who test negative will be allowed to board the flight, and a green sticker will be pasted on their passport indicating that they have passed the test. Those who test positive will be sent back to quarantine. A thermal scanner has also been installed at the airport to check body temperature. As many as 30 pregnant women are expected to travel on the first flight tonight. A doctor to take care of these patients and travel with them on the flight from Dubai to Mangaluru has also been arranged. The exact details of the travelling passengers are yet to be confirmed.

Sources also reveal that ONLY people from Karnataka have been scheduled in today’s first flight from Dubai to Mangaluru- and those from out of state, even Kasaragod are not accommodated on tonight’s flight. On arrival at MIA, the district administration will receive the passengers and will take them straight to quarantine facilities, while people from other districts will be sent directly to their respective centers. Even though the family members were anxiously waiting to see their loved ones exit out of the MIA door, but sadly, the entry of the general public, including family members and relatives, has been restricted tonight at the Airport. The district admin has also restricted the public from visiting the quarantine centres.

