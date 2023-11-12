Car Crashes into a Destination Sign Board near Nanthoor -Minor Damage, No injuries



Mangaluru: The famous Nanthoor Junction which often makes headlines, is once again in the news, it is the time for a minor incident, where there were no fatalities injuries huge damages etc. And the incident took place in a spot on a mud path along the main road where many motorists, especially two-wheeler riders navigate during rush hours to move forward rather than stuck in a traffic jam.

As per the information given to Team Mangalorean by Gopalakrishna Bhat-Police Inspector kadri East police station, ” During the wee hours between 1 am & 2 am a Maruti Suzuki Ritz car bearing Reg No KA 19 MD 8919 while trying to avoid hitting a person crossing the road, the driver drove his car off from the man road to the mud lane along the side of the road, thereby knocking down a ‘ Destination Sign Board’ resulting in damages to the front left side of the car. There were no injuries as per the driver who had left his car at the spot and had gone home”.

In reality, no public was present during the time of the incident which happened during the wee hours between 1 am- and 2 am and also that the driver had left the vehicle at the spot and gone home. the police and public have to believe the reason given by the driver-Believe it or Not???