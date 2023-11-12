Shocking! Four of a Family Murdered at Nejar, Malpe

Udupi: In a shocking incident four people of one family were brutally murdered in Udupi under the Malpe Police Station limits here on Sunday, November 12.

The deceased have been identified as Hasina (46), and her children Afnan (23), Ayanz (21), and Aseem (14). Another person has sustained injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Udupi SP Dr Arun visited the spot and took stock of the initial investigations by the Malpe police. Fingerprint experts and canine squads also visited the spot.

According to primary investigations, Udupi SP Dr Arun said that an unidentified person arrived and killed the mother and three sons, he also stabbed her mother-in-law, who is being treated at a local hospital. The reason for the murder is yet to be known, we are investigating the case from all angles. No gold or cash is stolen from the house. Hasina’s husband is working abroad, he said.

A case has been registered in the Malpe Police Station.



