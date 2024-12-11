Car in Rajasthan CM’s convoy overturns, 5 cops injured

Jaipur: A car in Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s convoy overturned on Wednesday, leaving five police officers injured.

The accident took place at the Akshaya Patra intersection in Jagatpura, Jaipur.

After the accident, CM Sharma got down from his car and took the injured policemen to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, from where they were referred to Jeevan Rekha Hospital, said sources.

According to official information, the convoy left the Chief Minister’s residence at 3 p.m.

The Chief Minister was going to participate in the inauguration programme of the Sohan Singh Smriti Skill Development Centre being organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati.

While crossing the Jagatpura square, an accident took place at the Jagatpura intersection.

All three policemen are undergoing treatment at the Jeevan Rekha Hospital.

One of the policemen injured in the accident has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Surendra Singh, while the names of others have not been revealed yet.

Sources said that one of the police officers is seriously injured and has been shifted to the ICU.

Meanwhile, doctors are yet to speak on the condition of the injured persons.

Jaipur’s District Collector Jitendra Soni and Police Commissioner Beju George visited the injured persons in the hospital.

CM Sharma also visited the Jeevan Rekha hospital.

Local people said that a vehicle coming from the opposite side collided with a car in the Chief Minister’s convoy, which was coming at a speed of more than 100 km per hour.

Meanwhile, CM Sharma’s gesture towards the people coming down from his car and taking the injured persons is being praised by the people of the state.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Officials said that quality health services will be provided to those injured.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit has been organised in Jaipur since December 9 where national and international delegates met at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre near Jagatpura Circle.