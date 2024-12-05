Car Loses Control and Skids in Kadiyali Injuring Two-Wheeler Rider

Udupi: A Car Lost Control and Skidded near Okude Towers in Kadiyali, Udupi, on December 5 evening.

The car, which was travelling at high speed from Manipal towards Udupi, lost control, skidded, and crashed into a scooter that was parked by the roadside, causing severe injuries to the rider. The impact of the accident was such that other vehicles nearby were also damaged.

The Udupi city traffic police rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. The police are trying to determine the cause of the accident after taking statements from eyewitnesses.

The accident caused traffic congestion in the area for some time.



