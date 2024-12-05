St Joseph’s Seminary Celebrates Seminary Day 2024 with Cultural Extravaganza and Gratitude

Mangalore: St Joseph’s Seminary celebrated Seminary Day 2024 on December 5th, with a dazzling array of cultural programmes and heartfelt expressions of gratitude.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, Most Rev. Dr Duming Dias, the Bishop of the Diocese of Karwar as the chief guest, and Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and the chairman of the board of administration of the Seminary, and other dignitaries.

The Rector of the Seminary, Rev. Fr Ronald Serrao, extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries and the attendees.

The programme commenced with a prayer song of Jubilee Year 2025, ‘Pilgrims of Hope’. The hymn ignited hope in the audience helping everyone to reflect deeper into the journey of life.

The Rector, Fr. Ronald Serrao, delivered a detailed report showcasing the academic and spiritual accomplishments, as well as the significant milestones of the institution during the 2023-24 academic year. He highlighted that this year, the seminary placed special emphasis on preparing the seminarians for the Jubilee Year, with a focus on spiritual formation as the core of its mission. The report also included heartfelt gratitude to the benefactors, whose generosity and goodwill have greatly supported the seminary.

The Chief Guest, Most Rev. Dr. Duming Dias, emphasized the significance of synodality in his address. He explained that the Synod on Synodality is an invitation to journey together and to actively listen to one another. This approach to being the Church underscores the value of communion. The Bishop also expressed his gratitude to the seminary for the formation he had received during his time there.

The cultural programme began with the skit by Hindi Academy titled ‘‘Today’s Battle for My Land, Safeguards My Tomorrow”. This skit sheds light on the struggles faced by indigenous communities when their land and rights are threatened. This powerful performance follows the journey of Sr. Valsha John, who stands firm against powerful forces trying to take away the land that rightfully belongs to the people. Through courage and determination, Sr. Valsha fights not just for land, but for justice and the future of the community.

The Kannada Academy joyfully presented: ‘Baravaseya Payana’. A story of hope in the darkest of times, a farmer’s desperate struggle to survive, and the unexpected messenger who brings hope and gives him a new perspective to life. This is a tale of despair turning into hope. “Hope never disappoints us.” Humanity searches for hope in various ways, including pilgrimages. The main aim of a pilgrimage is to seek God’s blessings and mercy. However, we must cultivate hope during our pilgrimage; otherwise, it becomes meaningless.

The Konkani Academy presented the skit Sonthosacha Sodner (In Search of Happiness), a beautifully crafted performance with a philosophical touch. The skit conveys a profound message: true happiness resides within us. Searching for happiness in external worldly pursuits will always leave us unfulfilled. It reminds us that God is the ultimate source of meaning and joy in our lives.

The Malayalam Academy presented the Drama: ‘Babel’. It is a journey into the heart of human pride and selfish ambition. Inspired by the biblical story of the Tower of Babel and the Pentecost event, this play unveils the futility of feudalism and self-centeredness, showing how such ‘Babels’ are destined to collapse. It challenges us to rise above division and discord, inviting each of us to participate in building the unshakable Kingdom of God—a realm of love, unity, and peace.

The English Academy presented the drama called “Footprints”. Footprints are left behind when a journey begins. God began His journey with human beings and accompanied them in all odd and even moments of life. He walked and moved with them and has done it till today. God has imprinted his footprints in history and the hearts of the people. The footprints of God are of LOVE, PEACE, LIBERATION, and SALVATION. Each one of us is called to walk on it.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks to the distinguished guests and all those in attendance for contributing to the joy of Seminary Day, followed by the singing of the Seminary Anthem.