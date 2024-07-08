Car Swept Away by Flood Water in Udupi

Udupi: Heavy rains lashed the Udupi district in the last 24 hours. A car was Swept away in flood water at Kannarpady near Kadekar, Udupi on July 8. Luckily 3 occupants in the car got out of the car.

Due to heavy rains, the Kannarpady – Kadekar road was submerged in two to three feet of water. The car which was passing on the road, suddenly slipped and was swept away in the flood water. The occupants of the car immediately opened the car door and came out.

The fire service department rushed to the spot and together with the help of locals, pulled the car out of the water.

Heavy rains in Udupi district

Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed Udupi district on Monday, July 8, marooning several areas in Udupi district paralysing normal life.

Floodwater entered several houses, shops and other commercial establishments in Udupi city.

Many houses were flooded with rainwater in Karamballi, Gundibail, Kalsanka, Nittur, Malpe, Alevoor, Udyavara, Moodanidambur, Matadabettu, Padigaru, Bailakere, Padigaru and in Manipal due to downpour since morning.

Fire services and home guards personnel and Udupi City Municipality workers shifted many persons from residential areas to safer places using boats.

Water entered several shops especially in Gundibail and Badagupete. Sri Krishna Mutt parking area was completely under knee deep water.

Fire services personnel used boats to ferry students of a paying guest accommodation at Padigaru to their college for writing the examination. They evacuated an entire family from their house at Bailakere.

Rayappa, Commissioner of Udupi City Municipality told The Hindu that about 75 people were evacuated and accommodated in a hotel and served food. About 13 persons who were stranded in a hotel in Manipal were also shifted, he said.

The Commissioner said that as per the preliminary estimation, water entered over 25 houses in the central business district area alone.



