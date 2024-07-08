Winston Sequeira from Hospet Unanimously Elected President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese for 2024-2025

Mangaluru: Winston Sequeira from Hospet was Unanimously Elected as President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese for 2024-2025 on 7 July 2024.

The day began at 09:30 a.m. with a solemn Holy Eucharistic celebration, led by Fr Ivan Cordeiro, Manager Codial Bail Press as the main celebrant, accompanied by Fr Ashwin Lohith Cardoza, Director of ICYM Mangalore Diocese, at the Rosario Cathedral in Mangalore. Following this, the Annual General Body Meeting took place at the Rosario Cathedral Hall, with attendance from all DEXCO office bearers, Central Council members, and representatives from deaneries and units.

The Annual General Body Meeting commenced with an earnest prayer led by the DEXCO Committee members. President Mr Mithesh D’Souza offered a heartfelt welcome to everyone present. Ms Wilma Lobo, the General Secretary, followed with a comprehensive presentation of the previous year’s Annual Report. Treasurer Sushanth Fernandes meticulously detailed the financial accounts, covering the annual income and expenditure. To close the session, Ms Wilma Lobo expressed her appreciation, and the meeting concluded with the ICYM theme song.

The 2024-25 office bearers’ election was held under the supervision of Fr Vijay Victor Lobo the Election Commissioner of ICYM Mangalore Diocese and Parish Priest of Kulur Church who was honored for being the president of Signis India. The election was conducted with the valuable support of Fr Denzil Lobo and the deacons.

Mr Nihan Sequeira Loretto and Mr Royan Nazareth from Fermai contested for the position of Vice-President, with seventy units actively participating in the voting process. Mr Nihan Sequeira emerged victorious as the Vice-President for the year 2024-2025.

The other office bearers, who were elected unanimously, are Mr Winston Sequeira from Hospet as President, Ms Riyana D’Cunha from Valencia as Vice President, Ms Ashlin Avita D’Souza from Kelarai as General Secretary, Dr Joyston D’Souza from Moodbidri as Joint Secretary and Mr Wilson Pinto from Allipade as Social Cause Representative.

The evening valedictory ceremony marked the transition of responsibilities to the newly elected Diocesan Youth Office Bearers. The event was presided over by Vicar General Msgr. Maxim Noronha, with Advocate Roshan Lobo serving as the Chief Guest and Fr Alfred J. Pinto and Fr Vijay Victor Lobo, Election Commissioner of Mangalore Diocese as the Guest of Honor. Also, in attendance were Fr Ashwin Lohith Cardoza, Director of ICYM Mangalore Diocese, Mr Mithesh D’Souza, President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese Ms Wilma Lobo, Secretary of ICYM Mangalore Diocese along with all DEXCO members

Advocate Roshan Lobo, the esteemed Chief Guest, was acknowledged for his recent election as Secretary General of the International Young Catholic Students (YCS). He lauded the youth for their impactful societal contributions and encouraged them to continue their good work with faith and perseverance. Fr Alfred J. Pinto, the esteemed Guest of Honor, imparted words of wisdom and commended the ICYM Central Council Members of the year 2023-24 for their remarkable dedication and accomplishments. He highlighted their significant contributions to the community and encouraged the newly elected team to continue this legacy of excellence. He also urged them to embrace their roles with passion and commitment, inspiring positive change and making a meaningful impact in the diocese. Mithesh D’Souza, serving as President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese, reflected on his fulfilling ICYM journey and conveyed sincere appreciation to the Director for guidance. He also appreciated the Dexco and council for their support, extending heartfelt thanks to all the youths of ICYM Mangalore Diocese for their support over the preceding year.

During the event, Msgr. Maxim Noronha, President of the Programme, delivered a heartfelt address commending the ICYM Central Council members for their dedication and congratulating the newly elected officebearers. He praised the efforts of the outgoing office bearers and motivated the new team to uphold the values and mission of ICYM with renewed vigor and dedication. Ms Wilma Lobo, serving as General Secretary, presented the comprehensive annual report for the year 2023-24. Appreciation tokens were given to ex-Dexco and Central Council members, alongside participants in the Beautiful Lengths Drive and newly married couples.

Mr Mithesh D’Souza, President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese, warmly welcomed all attendees, while Ms Wilma Lobo expressed gratitude to everyone for their unwavering support and encouragement. The program was skillfully hosted by Ms Viola Lewis and concluded on a high note with the rendition of the ICYM theme song, followed by engaging activities coordinated by Mr Mithesh D’Souza and Ms Viola Reshma Lewis for the participants.



