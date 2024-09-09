Cardinal Ferrão Calls for Joyful Service in the Church

Bangalore (CCBI): Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), highlighted the importance of serving the Church with joy and dedication during an address to the staff of various CCBI Secretariats in Bangalore. The event took place on 9 September 2024 at Paalanaa Bhavana, Bangalore.

In his address, Cardinal Ferrão reminded the clergy, the religious, and the laity that a joyful heart is essential in carrying out their mission within the Church. He encouraged the staff members to draw strength and inspiration through prayer and family life, urging them to reflect the love of Christ in all aspects of their service. He also expressed deep gratitude for the dedication of the staff members working at the various CCBI Secretariats.

Prior to the programme, Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão celebrated the Holy Mass with the staff members. Following the Mass, he met with the staff, where Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore delivered a benedictory message. Archbishop Machado praised the remarkable growth of the CCBI in recent years, particularly highlighting new initiatives, such as the Catholic Connect app and Arclight Global.

The programme was attended by more than 52 staff members, including priests, religious, and lay faithful, representing various offices such as the CCBI General Secretariat, Pontifical Mission Organisations, Catholic Connect, and Arclight Global.

The CCBI’s Catholic Connect mobile app, launched in January 2024, offers users access to a wide range of spiritual resources, relevant news, and practical services, including health insurance, education, job opportunities, and emergency assistance. Arclight Global, the publishing arm of the CCBI in collaboration with Asian Trade Cooperation, produces value education books and school textbooks.