Cardinal Ferrão Hails Communio’s Remarkable Growth as Divine Providence

Gandhinagar: In a heartwarming display of solidarity, Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), attributed the remarkable growth of “Communio” to divine providence. This sentiment was expressed during the release of Communio’s reportbook at Sacred Heart Church, Pethapur, Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Communio, an initiative of the CCBI, has been instrumental in supporting charitable projects in rural India. Cardinal Ferrão praised the organization’s efforts, stating “Communio embodies the spirit of solidarity, echoing the early Church’s unity and the power of the Holy Spirit.” He expressed his deepest gratitude to all contributors and urged ecclesiastical leaders to embrace Communio’s visibility.

The first copy of the report book was presented to Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay. Archbishop Thomas Macwan of Gandhinagar, Archbishop Elias Gonsalves of Nagpur, and Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara, Director of Communio and Deputy Secretary General of the CCBI were present during the release of the report book.

The release of the report book at the Sacred Heart Church in Pethapur, Gujarat, which was partially funded by Communio, was a blessed coincidence.

Launched in 2017, Communio has successfully assisted in the completion of over 150 projects across India, with approximately 100 ongoing initiatives. Its mission is to foster solidarity among Indian Latin Catholics through prayer and mission, embodying the values of compassion and service. Communio is a beacon of hope for rural India

Cardinal Ferrão’s remarks serve as a powerful reminder of the impact of collective efforts in serving the marginalized. As Communio continues to flourish, it stands as a shining example of the transformative power of unity and the unwavering commitment to creating a better world for all.