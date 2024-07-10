Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Mangalore bags AICTE permission to start Engineering and Technology programs

Mangaluru: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has granted permission to Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) to start six programs in the specialized areas of Computer Science Engineering and Technology from the academic year 2024-2025.

The annual intake for each of these programs is 60 with a total student strength of 360 in the first year of admission. These programs shall be offered under the Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

With the addition of this new Faculty, the University boasts 12 Faculties of study under its academic domain. The Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) is ranked 85th in NIRF, accredited by NAAC with an A+ grade, and has a current strength of close to 16,000 students.