Cardinal Filipe Neri Calls for Enhanced Educational Quality, Launches Apostolic Letter in Penang

Penang, Malaysia: In a formal ceremony held on November 27, 2025, in Penang, Malaysia, Cardinal Filipe Neri emphasized the critical need to continually enhance the quality of education, underscoring the Catholic Church’s historical and ongoing contributions to modern education and nation-building. His Eminence made these remarks during the release of the Indian edition of “Drawing New Maps of Hope,” Pope Leo XIV’s Apostolic Letter addressing education in the digital age.

The launch event saw Cardinal Filipe Neri present the inaugural copy of the book to Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, signifying the importance of this publication for the Catholic community and beyond.

In his address, Cardinal Filipe Neri articulated that educational charisms should not be viewed as static prescriptions but rather as dynamic and evolving responses to the contemporary needs of each era. He highlighted the unique challenges and questions presented by each generation, emphasizing the imperative for Catholic education to interpret these indicators with both clarity and unwavering courage. According to Cardinal Neri, genuine charisms flourish through close engagement with communities and attentive listening to the aspirations and struggles of young individuals.

“Education must move with the times without losing its roots,” Cardinal Filipe Neri asserted. He stressed the necessity of connecting faith with real-world experiences and cultural contexts, advocating for a creative and trusting approach to education. He posited that the future of Catholic education hinges on communities that are adept at listening, discerning, and responding with compassion and understanding.

The release of “Drawing New Maps of Hope” marks a pivotal moment for Catholic educators as they navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape. The Apostolic Letter offers guidance and insights for addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by technology in education, encouraging educators to adapt their methods while staying true to the core values of Catholic education.

Copies of “Drawing New Maps of Hope” are available through:

Email: ccbipublications@gmail.com

Mobile No: 9886730224.