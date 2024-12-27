Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão Mourns the Passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Bangalore (CCBI): Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) expressed heartfelt condolences on the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Remembering him as a statesman of unparalleled vision and humility, the Cardinal paid tribute to his remarkable contributions to the nation.

“Dr. Singh was a man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and humility. His visionary leadership transformed India in profound ways,” Cardinal Ferrão said. “As Prime Minister, he ushered in an era of groundbreaking economic reforms, fostering stability and inclusive growth that positioned India as a global force. He will forever be remembered for his quiet yet firm resolve and the wisdom with which he tackled the nation’s challenges.”

Highlighting Dr. Singh’s compassionate spirit, Cardinal Ferrão noted, “Beyond his notable achievements in public service, his deep commitment to the welfare of every citizen set him apart as a leader who always prioritized the common good. His life and legacy will continue to inspire future generations to work for justice, peace and progress.”

The Cardinal extended prayers and solidarity to the bereaved family and all who mourn the loss of Dr. Singh. “May the Lord grant him eternal rest and reward him for his tireless service to humanity. His legacy will live on as a guiding light for India and beyond,” he concluded.