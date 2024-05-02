Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão Ordains 12 New Priests for the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman

Br. Malvino Alfonso OCD

Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão ordained 12 deacons of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman as priests at the Se Cathedral, Old Goa on April 29 and 30. “ Priests embrace the Sacred call to continue the ministry of Jesus, in service to the faithful.” Said Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, Archbishop of the Indian Archdiocese of Goa and Daman.

Cardinal Ferrão was delivering his homily on the theme; “Let us be shepherds of service like Jesus.” at the Eucharistic celebrations while ordaining 12 deacons of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman as priests at Se Cathedral on April 29 and 30.

“The Service of Jesus was of service of humility, service of joy, service of caring and of concern of others and an all-embracing service.” Said the Prelate. “God has chosen these priests to continue the ministry of Jesus the Good Shepherd,” Cardinal Ferrão asserted, stressing the importance of service in their vocation.

“Humility and unity with Jesus are essential virtues for effective ministry,” emphasised Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, who is also the President-Elect of FABC.

Cardinal Ferrão, who is also President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), said priests have a responsibility to foster unity within the community.

“God does not change the human nature of the priest through the Sacrament of Priestly Ordination,” Cardinal Ferrão reminded, cautioning against expectations of priests.

He reminded the faithful of the responsibility towards the priests and said they are to pray for them, help them, cooperate with them, and understand them.

Cardinal Ferrão thanked and appreciated the parents, Parish Priests, and Parishioners of their parishes for giving their sons for the service of God and to the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman.

He later handed over appointment letters (Portaria) to the newly ordained priests.

Fr Simião Fernandes, Director of Pastoral Institute and Bishop-elect ( Auxillary Bishop of Archdiocese of Goa and Daman), welcomed the gathering. Later he read out the appointments of the newly Ordained. Fr Clive Diniz, Prefect of Discipline at Seminary of Our Lady, Saligão-Pilerne was the liturgical commentator while Fr Afonso Mendonça along with Rachol Seminarians animated the liturgy. Fr Simon D’Cunha, Chaplain at St Joaquim Chapel, Borda, led the liturgical singing with his Vakhann’nni choir.

Fr Dezil Fernandes and Fr Joel Rodrigues expressed their sentiments of gratitude.

The Cardinal also felicitated the diocesan priests who celebrated their Sacerdotal Silver and Golden Jubilees.

Most of them joined the Seminary of Our Lady, Saligão-Pilern, for their initial formation. They completed their Philosophical and Theological studies at the Patriarchal Seminary of Rachol. They were ordained deacons on 21st April 2023 Let’s now turn our attention to each of the 12 newly ordained priests.

FR REUL CLYDE FERNANDES

Fr Ruel, who hails from Orel Assolna, is the elder of the two sons of Romaldo Fernandes and Maria D’Souza. After completing his VII std at Perpetual Convent High School, Navelim, he joined the Seminary of Our Lady, Saligão-Pilerne. Has BA in English from IGNOU. His regency took place in the Parish of Nuvem and at St Xavier’s Academy, Old Goa. As a deacon at Holy Trinity Church, Nagoa (Bardez), he gained pastoral experience.

FR RAYAN D’SOUZA

Fr Rayan is the eldest child of Ligorio and Clarina D’souza from Pale Velsão. He has a sister. After completing his Std 8 in St Thomas High School, Cansaulim joined the Seminary of Our Lady Saligão and completed his studies. He did his regency in Nuvem in Goa and Chisda, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli. Served the St Alex Church, Calangute as deacon.

FR PETER TYSON GONSALVES

Hailing from Escrivao Vaddo, Candolim, Fr Peter, is the eldest child of Custodio and Lilia Gonsalves. He has a sister. He passed SSC from People’s High School, Panaji, and HSSC from St Theresa’s Higher Secondary School, Candolim. After Graduation from St Xavier’s College Mapusa, he joined the Seminary of Our Lady, Saligão- Pilerne. Had Pastoral experience at Ambaulim and Nuvem parishes. Did his diaconate ministry at St Theresa’s church, Canacona.

FR DEZIL FERNANDES

Fr Dezil is the youngest child of Mateus and Paulina Fernandes from Betiabhatt, Ambaulim. He has a sister. Completed his SSC from Pope John XXIII High School, Quepem, before joining the Seminary of Our Lady, Saligão-Pilerne. Engaging in regency in the Parishes of Nuvem and Caranzalem, he served as a deacon in the Parish of St Anthony, Panchwadi.

FR CLIFFORD FERNANDES

Fr Clifford is the youngest in the family, born to Niquela Carvalho and Custodio Fernandes from Betiabhatt, Ambaulim. He has two sisters. He completed his SSC at Pope John XXIII High School, Quepem, and joined the Seminary of Our Lady, Saligão- Pilerne. Had pastoral experiences in the Parishes of Nuvem and Caranzalem. Did his diaconate ministry at St Francis Xavier’s Church, Corgão.

FR WARREN BRITTO PEREIRA

Fr Warren, hailing from Gonsua-Betalbatim, is the eldest child of Minguel and Wanyk Pereira. Has a brother and a sister. Educated at St Jude’s High School and R.M.S Higher Secondary Margao, he pursued his BCA at Damodar College Margao. After graduation, he joined the Seminary of Our Lady, Saligão-Pilerne. Had pastoral experience at the Ambaulim and Batim parishes. As a deacon, he served at Our Lady of Hope, Candolim.

FR BORIS DIAS

Fr Boris, the eldest of two sons of Beatriz Severino and Benny Mount Dias from Panzorconim Cuncolim, pursued his education in Bandra and Thane. He graduated from St Andrew’s College Bandra and joined the Seminary of Our Lady, Saligão- Pilerne. He earned an MCom from Rosary College Navelim during his formation and served in parishes like Ambaulim and Arambol. As a deacon, he contributed to St Michael’s Parish, Taleigão.

FR VENANCIO FERNANDES

Fr Venancio is the younger of two sons of Adelino and Milagrina Fernandes from Socoilo Vaddo, Arambol. Joined the Seminary of Our Lady, Saligão-Pilerne after passing Std VII from Our Lady of Mount Carmel High School, Arambol. Has pastoral experience at Mandur and Ambaulim. He served the Parish of Our Lady of Gloria, Varca as a deacon.

FR ANTHONY MELVYN GOMES

Fr Anthony Melvyn, the second child of Antonio Paixão and Maria Ivone Gomes from Dandeavaddo, Chinchinnim, completed his schooling at Loyola High School, Margao, and Shree Damodar Higher Secondary School, Margao. Has a brother and a sister. He pursued Engineering at Padre Conçessão College of Engineering, Verna, and earned an MBA from IGNOU. Following four years of professional work, he entered the Seminary of Our Lady, Saligão-Pilerne. He gained pastoral experience in Candolim and Ambaulim before serving his diaconate ministry at Guardian Angel’s Church, Sanvordem.

FR CLIVE AGNELO DIAS

Fr Clive hails from Dandeavaddo-Chinchinnim and is the eldest of three sons of Carlos Agapito and Olivia Dias. Did his schooling at Sarzora and Pilar and HSSC from Emirates English School, Dubai. Graduated from Fr Agnelo College Pilar. Heeding to God’s call, he joined the Society of Pilar and after his initial formation, completed his philosophy at the Pilar Institute of Philosophy, Nagpur. Joined the Patriarchal Seminary of Rachol. Had pastoral experience from the Parishes of Candolim and Benaulim (Holy Trinity). Did his diaconate ministry at Santo Estevam.

FR JOÃO GONSALVES

Born in Mascarenhas Vaddo, Goa Velha, Fr João is the youngest child of Constancio and Piedade Gonsalves. Has a brother and two sisters. He completed his schooling at Fr Agnel High Hr. Sec. School, Pilar, and pursued his graduation in Engineering at Padre Conçessão College of Engineering, Verna, followed by post-graduation at Goa Engineering College, Farmagudi. Additionally, he holds a post-graduate Diploma in Educational Technology. He joined the Seminary of Our Lady, Saligão-Pilerne after post-graduation and an experience of a few years of work. He gained pastoral experience in Nuvem parish and Caritas before serving as a deacon at St Anthony, Galgibaga.

FR JOEL RODRIGUES

Fr Joel is the youngest son of Guilherme Rodrigues and Rita Maria Fernandes from Zamcotto, Dramapur. Has two brothers. He passed SSC from Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Navelim, and HSSC from Rosary Higher Secondary School, Navelim. After completing a Post-Graduation in Commerce from Rosary Colege Navelim, he joined the Seminary of Our Lady, Saligão-Pilerne. He gained Pastoral experience in the parishes of Nuvem, Ambaulim, Chisda, and also in Caritas. He served as a deacon in the Parish of Pomburpa.



