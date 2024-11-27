Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão Urges for a Synodal and Missionary Church

Panjim, Goa (CCBI): Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) and of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), has called for the Local Churches to embrace a more synodal and missionary identity.

The Cardinal made this appeal while releasing the English translation of the Final Document of the Second Session of the Synod on Synodality on November 27, 2024, at the Archbishop’s House in Panjim, Goa.

“This document is part of the Ordinary Magisterium of the Catholic Church and serves as an authoritative guide for its life and mission,” Cardinal Ferrão stated. “It provides a clear directive to foster a synodal and missionary Church.”

Cardinal Ferrão, a member of the Drafting Committee for the Final Document appointed by Pope Francis, emphasized its importance as a roadmap for the Church’s future.

The release ceremony was attended by Archbishop Thomas Macwan of Gandhinagar, Bishop Simião Purificação Fernandes, Auxiliary Bishop of Goa, Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General, CCBI, Fr. Duming Gonsalves, Administrator Shanti Sadan, Adv. Antony Judy, former President, ICYM, Ms. Apeksha Xess, Communio Volunteer from Chhattisgarh, Mr. Dennis, and Sr. Margarita Dias, SCB.

English translation, published by the CCBI, aims to make the Synod’s insights accessible to a wider audience, encouraging its implementation across various levels of the Church.

For copies contact: Email: ccbipublications@gmail.com; Mob No: 9886730224.