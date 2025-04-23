Cardinal Filipe Neri Launches ‘Pilgrims of Hope: Discerning the Synodal Path’

Benaulim, Goa: Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), President of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), and Archbishop of Goa and Daman, officially launched the printed edition of “Pilgrims of Hope: Discerning the Synodal Path” at Shanti Sadan, the CCBI Secretariat Extension in Benaulim.

The launch took place during the national meeting of Basilica Rectors, being held in Goa from April 23 to 25, 2025.

“This final document of the 36th Plenary Assembly offers a clear roadmap to transform our local Churches into truly synodal communities, in line with the vision of Pope Francis,” said Cardinal Ferrão during the release.

Originally published on March 19, 2025, Pilgrims of Hope is the fruit of a deep, nationwide process of consultation. The document reflects the voices of lay faithful, clergy, religious, and bishops who contributed during every stage from the preparatory phase to the working document, and finally, through spiritual discernment at the Plenary Assembly held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from January 28 to February 4, 2025.

The document outlines sixteen major themes for reflection and action. These include: faith formation, children, family, youth, laity, basic ecclesial communities, migrants, refugees, the socially excluded, Dalits, tribals, women, gender justice, poverty, climate care, digital technology, social media, and peacebuilding.

It closely aligns with the CCBI’s pastoral roadmap Journeying Towards a Synodal Church – Mission 2033. Both call for a Church that is inclusive, participatory, and rooted in mission.

As the Church in India continues this journey, the CCBI invites all faithful to become true “pilgrims of hope,” guided by the Holy Spirit on the synodal path.