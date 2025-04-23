Udupi Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo condemns J&K terror attack

Udupi: The Udupi Catholic Diocese Bishop, Rev Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo has strongly condemned yesterday’s terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed deep condolences for the loss of innocent lives.

In a Press Release, Bishop Gerald Lobo said, I express my deepest sorrow and condemn yesterday’s heart-breaking act of violence in Pahalgam in Kashmir, which has claimed innocent lives and left many families devastated. Such acts of violence are utterly inhumane and have no place in a society that seeks justice, dignity, and peace for all.

In moments like these, we are reminded of our shared humanity. Regardless of background, belief, or identity, every life is precious. The loss of life through violence is a wound to our collective conscience.

His Holiness Pope Francis has often reminded us that “fraternity is the true foundation of lasting peace.” These words are not only for people of faith but for all who believe in the dignity of every person and the urgent need to build a future grounded in compassion and mutual respect.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, pray for the swift recovery of the injured, and urge leaders, communities, and individuals across the region and the nation to respond with courage, solidarity, and renewed commitment to peace.