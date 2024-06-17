Cardinal Filipe Neri Ordains Fr. Simião Fernandes as Bishop

GOA: Fr Simião Purificação Fernandes was ordained as Bishop by Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, Archbishop of Goa and Daman during the Eucharistic celebration held at Se Cathedral on 17th June 2024.

Pope Francis appointed Fr Simião Fernandes as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman on 6th April 2024. Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão as a Principal Consecrator (Ordaining) Bishop presided over the Eucharistic celebration and the Rite of Episcopal Ordination of a Bishop. Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas Sfx, Bishop of the Diocese of Daltonganj, and Bishop Alex Dias Sfx, Bishop-Emeritus of the Diocese of Port Blair were the co-consecrators. The Archdiocese of Goa and Daman gets a Bishop after 30 years. Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão was ordained as Bishop to serve the Archdiocese on 10th April 1994. Bishop Simião Fernandes from Guirdolim Chandor is the 4th native Bishop to serve in the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman after Bishop Francisco Rebello from Margao, Archbishop Raul Nicolau Gonsalves from Bambolim, and Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão from Aldona.

Archbishop Peter Machado (Archbishop of Bangalore), Bishop Theodore Mascarenahs, sfx (Bishop of Daltanganj), Bishop Aleixo Das Neves Dias, SFX (Bishop Emeritus of Port Blair), Bishop John Rodrigues (Bishop of Poona), Bishop Barthol Barretto, (Bishop of Nashik), Bishop Malcolm Sequeira (Bishop of Amravati), Bishop Sebastião Mascarenhas, sfx (Bishop of Baroda), Bishop Thomas Elavanal, MCB (Bishop of Kalyan), BishopAlwyn Barreto (Bishop of Sindhudurg), Bishop Lourds Daniel (Bishop Emeritus of Nashik) Bishop Mathews Mar Pachomios (Bishop of Eparchy of Khadki), Bishop Derek Fernandes (Bishop of Belgaum), Bishop Duming Dias (Bishop of Karwar) Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha (Bishop of Mangalore), Fr Kevin Justin Kimtis ( Second Secretary of the Apostolic Nunciature, India), Fr Jose Remedious Fernandes (Vicar General, Archdiocese of Goa and Daman), Fr Stephen Alathara (Deputy Secretary General, CCBI), Fr Christopher Vimalraj Hiruthya (Associate Deputy Secretary General, CCBI), Fr Nazareth Fernandes, sfx (Superior General of the Society of Pilar), Fr Rosario Oliveira (Parish Priest, Sé Catedral), Fr Alfredo Vas (Canon, President/Moderator Priests Council), Fr Leonardo Pegado Souza (Episcopal Vicar for Central Zone), Fr Deniz Fernandes (Episcopal Vicar for North Zone), Fr Lucio Dias (Episcopal Vicar for South Zone/ Convenor of the Episcopal Ordination Committee), Fr Tony D’Souza, ofm (Episcopal Vicar for Religious), Provincials of religious congregations in Goa, seven deacons of the Archdiocese and several diocesan and religious priests concelebrated the Eucharistic celebrations. Around 6000 faithful participated in the Eucharistic celebrations.

Delivering homily on the theme, ‘Not to be served, but to serve. ’which is the motto of the new Bishop, Bishop Sebastiao Mascarenhas Sfx, Bishop of the Diocese of Baroda, appealed to the congregation to serve others selflessly. “The motto of the new Bishop ‘Not to be served, but to serve’ is the motto of the Church as Jesus did the same,” said Bishop Sebastiao.

He appealed to the faithful gathered to serve the other as the followers of Christ.

Recalling the words of Pope Francis that he is a servant of Servants, the Bishop said that all of us Bishops, Priests, Religious, and faithful are servants of servants and that is our Christianity.

” The face of Jesus is seen in India today is the self-emptying, self-giving service by the Church to the poorest of the poor,” said Bishop Sebastião while reminding the faithful of the service of the Church in India.

“In fact, the service of the Church is the model and a catalyst for many others to follow. ” Bishop further said, To serve the others, he appealed to accept the will of God in life, to be exemplary, to have care and concern for the other, and to serve with enthusiasm.

Cardinal Ferrão in his introductory words expressed joy over the Episcopal Ordination of Fr Simião and said that God has chosen him to continue the ministry of Jesus among his people. “His motto ‘Not to be served, but to Serve reveals the same.” Said Cardinal Ferrão.

Fr Joaquim Loiola Pereira (Secretary to Cardinal Ferrão) and Fr Polly Lobo (Parish Priest of Calangute) assisted the Bishop-elect during the Rite of Ordination. Fr Kevin Justin Kimtis (Second Secretary of the Apostolic Nunciature, India) and Fr Joaquim L. Pereira read the Apostolic letter appointing Fr Simião as Auxiliary Bishop in Latin and Konkani respectively.

The rite of Episcopal Ordination begins after the proclamation of the Gospel. It consists of the Presentation of the Bishop-elect, Examination of the candidate, Litany of the Saints, imposition of hands, Prayer of Ordination, Anointing of the Bishop’s head, Presentation of the Book of the Gospel, Investiture with the ring, Mitre, and Pastoral Staff, Seating of the Bishop, and Kiss of Peace.

Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao welcomed the Bishops, Priests, Religious and Political Leaders, and the lay faithful. Fr Elvis Fernandes Sfx introduced the Bishop-elect before the Mass. Fr Agnelo Pinheiro was the liturgical commentator while Fr Afonso Mendonca animated the liturgy. Fr Mathew Rebelo of the Patriarchal Seminary of Rachol led the liturgical singing. Mr Deron Rodrigues, Moderator of the Diocesan Pastoral Council, and Fr Lucio Dias spoke on the occasion. Bishop Simião Fernandes expressed his sentiments of gratitude.

Governor of Goa P.S. Shredharan Pillai, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, North Goa MP and Union Minister Shripad Naik, South Goa MP Capt. Captain Viriato Fernandes, Ministers of Goa: Alex Sequeira, Mauvin Godinho, Sudin Dhavlikar, Subhash Sirodkar and MLA’s: Yuri Alemao, Adv. Carlos Fereira, Viresh Borkar, Joshua D’Souza, Cruz Silva, Rajesh Phaldessai, Capt. Venzy Viegas, Alton D’Costa, and Alex Reginald Laurence attended the Episcopal Ordination.