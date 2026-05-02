Cardinal Oswald Gracias Visits St Anthony’s Charitable Institutions, Jeppu; Blesses Residents

Mangaluru: His Eminence Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Mumbai and a member of the Pope’s Council of Cardinals, paid a pastoral visit to St. Anthony’s Charitable Institutions, Jeppu, on Thursday, 30 April 2026. The visit served as a profound gesture of solidarity and spiritual support for the residents and staff of the renowned charitable home.

Upon his arrival, His Eminence was formally received by the Director, Rev. Fr John Baptist Crasta, and accorded a respectful welcome. To mark the occasion, the Cardinal was honoured with a traditional shawl. Following the reception, Fr Crasta presented a concise report detailing the historical legacy of the Ashram and its current administrative framework, highlighting the diverse range of services provided to the residents.

During his tour of the campus, Cardinal Gracias visited the psychiatric, men’s, and women’s wards. He engaged in personal interactions with the residents, offering words of solace and encouragement. Before concluding his visit to the wards, he imparted his apostolic blessings, bringing much-needed spiritual comfort to those under the institution’s care.

The visit concluded with a fraternal gathering where His Eminence shared fellowship with the resident priests. He was accompanied throughout the visit by Rev. Fr Praveen Martis (Administrator), Rev. Fr Gilbert D’Souza, Rev. Fr Vivian Nishanth Rodrigues, and Rev. Fr Rudolph Andrade.

Though brief, the Cardinal’s visit underscored the Church’s commitment to the service of the poor and the marginalised, providing a significant morale boost to the dedicated team at St. Anthony’s.